Election 2019: City-Clerk Treasurer

Name: My name is Brenda Lee Dwenger. I have been married to Edward J. Dwenger for almost 49 years. Together we have 5 children. Daughter: Tracy. Sons: Brian, Joe, Jason and son Christopher (deceased).
While raising my children I was a 4-H Leader of the Liberty Belles and Scout Mother of Pack 500.
I traveled the state of Indiana with my husband when he was State Director for the Catholic Squires young men between ages of 12 to 18 acting as group mom.
We have 17 grandchildren along with 15 great grandchildren. I am a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church where I have served as Eucharistic Minister and served on the Board of Education. I am also a member of the Daughters of Isabella having served as Secretary and Treasurer.
Because of my love of Greensburg I have participated in many community organizations during my professional career. I held all offices plus District Secretary for the Greensburg Business and Professional Women. I was a charter member of the BPW Relay for Life when it began in our city and county school system. I served as Secretary to the Chamber of Commerce, Secretary to the Greensburg Rotary Group and with my heart of hearts I served as Secretary to the “All Wars Committee” and spent 10 years striving and helping to place the monument of recognition to our veterans on the courthouse square. I am also a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary having served as Secretary.
Political affiliation: I have been a proud Republican since 1978 when I was appointed Vice Precinct Committee Women in Precinct 8. I currently hold the office of Treasurer for Decatur Republican Ladies Group and was appointed to replace Gerald Lawrence as Treasurer of the Republican Central Committee after his 37 year term.
Office you are seeking: I am seeking the office of Greensburg City Clerk Treasurer.
Why did you decide to run:
I chose to run for this office when I realized the knowledge and quality of experience I can bring back to the City I love. I saw waste of tax dollars being spent on outside professionals doing the work in the Clerk-Treasurer Office that I felt should rest solely on the responsibility of the person elected to that office. I served 5 ½ years as Deputy Clerk Treasurer with David Hartwell, he nor his staff brought in costly outsiders to perform our duties. Previous office holder problems, if there are any, should never be an excuse for a qualified elected official not knowing how to complete their duties.
What is your No. 1 priority if elected:
My number 1 prior is to perform the duties of Greensburg City Clerk Treasurer with knowledge and experience to do the job. I plan to cross train my staff so that if unforeseen situation arise such as illness or family issues should at crucial times such a budgeting time my staff can step up to the plate and carry on, unlike this year when the City Council complained of not receiving vital information in a timely manner for their budget hearings.
The State of Indiana and Associations of Cities and Town hold many conferences throughout the year to train and update any laws regarding the office. I plan to take advantage of this training for me and my staff to have continued education to strive for better office codes and procedures.
What are some other priorities:
Investments of City monies should be conducted by the Clerk-Treasurer it is ludicrous to hire an outside professional firm costing thousands of dollars to seek out sources to invest our tax dollars. That procedure only depletes the money earned. Local banks and the State of Indiana will gladly invest monies with no service charge. Experience and learned knowledge grants me the ability to invest wisely.
What is some of your background/experience that lends itself to the job:
The position I currently hold is Treasurer of Decatur County. It has been a blessing being asked to help with the position left vacated by the untimely illness and death of Mary Vail. I have used these years to continue to gain knowledge of our local governments. I have managed to increase the county invested income interest from $24,000.00 in 2016 to over $200,000.00 this year without paying huge fees to outside professionals to maintain our interest bearing accounts. I implemented a credit card system for the benefit of taxes payers. I was recently presented with the “Award of Excellence” by the Indiana State Treasurer Association as was recently noted by the Greensburg Daily News. In receiving this award I was recognized for my leadership in the Southeastern Indiana District that bring issues to the State regarding situations the individual county Treasurers face on a daily basis.
Before taking the county office offered to me, I served as a Staff Account for the local CPA firm London Witte for 7 years. I left that position and opened my own bookkeeping and payroll service Brenda L Dwenger, Inc. I vested my time in that company hiring and retaining 2 additional staff members and it soon had grown from a grass roots start to acting as full service bookkeeper for 18 small companies in Greensburg and a payroll service for 35 companies. During its success my reputation for quality service led me to a client base as far North as Fort Wayne, Indiana and as far South as Pensacola, Florida.
With my knowledge of bookkeeping I taught a semester at Ivy Tech Community College, small business owners wanting to keep their own records hired me teach their staff QuickBooks and payroll.
Local industries sent their employees to me so that I might teach them the Microsoft programs such as Excel, Word and Power Point.
I also worked at First Federal Savings & Loan serving as a teller at the same time as my opponent.
Anything else you would like to add:
Sometimes it seems when as a candidate we prepare these articles as we are asked to do, it becomes a matters of I am’s. I would like to close this article with some very important I am’s.
I am Brenda L. Dwenger your Republican candidate for Greensburg City Clerk Treasurer. I am currently filling a vacancy in the Decatur County Treasurers Office. I am dedicated, experienced and very qualified for the office I am seeking. I am looking forward to meeting you on January 1, 2020, shaking your hand and saying, “Hi, I AM Brenda L. Dwenger, your Greensburg City Clerk Treasurer.”
I want to thank the Greensburg Daily News for the opportunity to participate in this forum.
