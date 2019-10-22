Election 2019: City-Clerk Treasurer

Name: Ashlee Green
Political affiliation: Democrat
Office you are seeking: Greensburg City Clerk Treasurer
Why did you decide to run?
Politics have been a big part of my life for a long time. My mother, Linda Tungate, was involved in politics for many years. I remember when I was younger thinking I would like to do that when I get older. I grew up in Greensburg and have lived here all my life. I care what happens to our community. I want to see Greensburg thrive in any economy. These people and places here are a big part of my childhood memories and I want my kids to experience the same hometown upbringing that I had.
What’s your number one priority?
My number one priority is to keep the city on a solid financial track. Greensburg should always grow and expand, but common sense is common sense and there should always be money in reserve in case of emergencies. Everybody, including myself, wants great things for Greensburg, but you have to be smart about where the money is allocated and who's in control of where it's going. During my term, the City of Greensburg has had a better than balanced budget for the last 4 years. I want to continue to work hard to keep it that way. Another area that is a huge priority to me are investments. During my term, City monies have been invested wisely with a very good interest rate. I want to continue to keep a close eye on City funds to ensure that we always receive the best rate on all funds invested.
What are some of the other priorities?
Transparency, honesty, and loyalty have always been a priority in my office. I wouldn't run for another office without completing my 4 year term for the City, as my opponent is trying to do now.... going from the County to the City with over a year left on her term at the County of which she was appointed to. I believe as financial office holders, we owe it to the taxpayers to finish what we promised to finish. I want to continue to work hard for the taxpayer’s for the City of Greensburg!
What is some of the background/experience you have?
First and foremost, I have 4 years experience in my current position as your City Clerk Treasurer. Before that, I was in banking and customer service for 14 years. While in my role as City Clerk Treasurer I have participated in State Board of Account trainings and Keystone (our software company) trainings. I have also been fortunate enough to have developed a relationship with June Ryle, past Clerk Treasurer of 20 years, and she has been a great help. I've been actively involved in the community, working at DSI/Developmental Services, driving a school bus for Greensburg Community Schools, and have helped oversee the Greensburg Prevention Group.
Bio
I am the daughter of Lee and Linda Tungate. Scott Green is my husband, and I have 2 children, Nick who just graduated high school, and Dahlia that is in 8th grade. I am a member of Sandcreek Baptist church. I have been involved in many community events and enjoy being part of the community.
