Election 2019: City Council, District 1

Name: Ryan Maddux
Political affiliation: Democrat
Office you are seeking: City Council District One
Why did you decide to run:
I have a passion to serve. My great grandfather Otis Maddux was a past Sheriff of Decatur County and his wife Jesse served two terms as Decatur County Recorder. My grandfather, Marlin Maddux served as mayor of Greensburg from 1959-1963. So one could say that politics is in my blood. More to the point, I want to see Greensburg be the best community that it can be and I believe a fresh set of perspectives that I bring to the table will help achieve that goal. We have a young daughter and I know the struggles that young families endure in our 21st century world. . In fact I think that a governing body should look like the population that it represents. Having a representative from my generation (with the different life experiences that I’ve had) offers different looks and perspectives in how Greensburg should be governed. At the end of the day I will represent all the constituents in my district and be receptive to their wants and needs.
What is your No. 1 priority if elected:
The number one priority of the city council is to be fiscally responsible to the citizens of Greensburg. We need to maintain a balanced budget and invest our resources wisely. We need to make sound financial decisions that respect the taxpayers of Greensburg.
What are some other priorities:
We are not immune to the opioid/narcotics/ meth crisis that grips many rural communities. In order to continue to battle this drug epidemic we need to first and foremost make sure our police department has the manpower, resources and training to continually fight this problem. We also need to look at proactive measures to break the cycle of drug use. One, the city needs to support the grassroots recovery houses that have formed in our city. They are providing a much-needed support system. Second, we need to pursue more professional rehabilitative treatment options. Ideally a town our size would have two or three treatment options to better assist people who require these treatment services. Third the city needs to support workforce development programs that help people find jobs after they have served their time. The goal is to stay clean and get people contributing to their community again.
What is some of your background/experience that lends itself to the job:
I help manage and operate Maddux Moving, Storage & Auction Co. with my father. I serve as president of Decatur County Tourism Commission. I currently serve on the Greensburg Water Board and the Main Street Greensburg’s Promotions Committee. I’m treasurer of the Decatur County Democrats and a past board member of Good Shepherd Christian Academy. With all those positions, I’ve had to create, process and/or analyze financial data and budgets and make decisions that impact those entities. I have financial experience in the business world and with non-for-profit, government and parochial institutions.
Anything else you would like to add:
As a city councilmen I will be accessible and transparent. If anyone wants to talk to me about the city of Greensburg please feel free to call or text me at 812-593-1421 or email me at madduxr@gmail.com. You can also message my Facebook page @Madduxcitycouncil
Bio:
I was born and raised in Greensburg. I graduated from Greensburg High School in 1996 and from Franklin College in 2000. I’m married to Jenny (Grote) Maddux. We’ve been happily married for twelve years. Jenny is a managerial social worker for LEL Home Services. She’s currently county coordinator for Decatur County Special Olympics and president of the Arc of Decatur County. We attend and are actively involved with First Baptist Church of Greensburg. Our daughter Katherine is seven years old and is a first grader at Greensburg Elementary School. Katherine loves spending time with her friends, listening to JoJo Siwa and watching Wheel of Fortune.
