Election 2019: City Council, District 1

Name: Kevin Fleetwood
Political affiliation: Republican
Office you are seeking: City Council District 1
Why did you decide to run:
For the same reason I ran for City Council four years ago, I want Greensburg to be a community where people want to live. I want to be involved in the growth of Greensburg. I would like to see individuals who commute for work, take the next step and relocate to Greensburg. In addition, I want Greensburg to be a place that our children want to stay and live or return to once they finish their post high school education.
What is your No. 1 priority if elected:
Ensure that the city budget is met and that we always have a balanced budget. All elected officials are responsible to the residents of Greensburg to adhere to the policies/procedures as set forth in our city ordinances and budget. I also want to keep working on the city ordinances and make any necessary changes in those ordinances.
What are some other priorities:
Very simply, fiscal responsibility, continue to address infrastructure issues, planning for growth and making Greensburg a safe place to live.
What is some of your background/experience that lends itself to the job:
I have served as the District 1 City Councilman for the past four years. In that time the city has passed four balanced budgets. I also previously held an appointed position on the Board of Zoning Appeals. In addition, I have been the President of the Greensburg Plan Commission for the past four years.
Anything else you would like to add:
I am a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology and completed my M.B.A thru Butler University. I have been involved in the community for several years by volunteering as a coach at the YMCA for youth Basketball, Flag Football and Soccer programs. I have also served on the boards of the Greensburg Youth Baseball League and the Decatur County Girls Softball Association.
Bio:
I have been married to Paula Sibbitt for 29 years. We have two children, Tye and Claire, both graduated from Greensburg High School. I would appreciate your support on November 5th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.