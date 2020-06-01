GREENSBURG - Tuesday, June 2, in primary election day in Indiana, and ballots in Decatur County feature several contested races.
U.S. President
Incumbent Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld are ballot choices for the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee for the Democrats, but ballot choices also include Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
U.S. Rep (6)
Incumbent Republican Greg Pence is being challenged by Mike Campbell for the Republican nomination for U.S. Representative in District 6.
George T. Holland, Jeannine Lee Lake and Barry Welsh are seeking the Democratic nomination for the office.
County Treasurer
Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Decatur County Treasurer: Incumbent Jamie Boling and Diane Hoeing Wenning.
County Commissioner (3)
Incumbent Mark A. Koors is being challenged by Greg Nieman for Decatur County Commissioner in District 3.
County Council
Five Republicans are seeking their parties nomination for three Decatur County Council at-large seats. They are Tony Blodgett, Ernest J. Gauck, Charlie Hocker (who recently passed away), William W. Metz, and Melanie A. Nobbe.
Precinct Committeeman
Greensburg 3 has two Republicans running for precinct committeeman: Joshua L. Marsh and Michael A. Wenning.
District 5 also has two Republicans running for precinct committeeman: Gregory Clapp and A. Bryce McCullough.
In Washington Township, three people are seeking the position of precinct committeeman: Melanie Nobbe, Candee Redelman and Donald (Don) Wall.
State Convention
Eighteen Republicans are running for 10 state convention delegate seats: Don E. Bates, Gregory Clapp, Donna Dean, Cleo Duncan, Brenda L. Dwenger, Edward J. Dwenger, Michele Dwenger, Randy Frye, Nathan W. Harter IV, Charlie Hocker, Joshua Marsh, A. Bryce McCullough, Melanie Nobbe, Christian A. B. Rust, Donald (Don) Wall, Charity Wilder, John D. Williams, and Kristen Williams.
Polls
This year's primary election features 18 polling locations where area registered voters in good standing may cast a ballot.
Greensburg 1: Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Greensburg 2: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street.
Greensburg 3: Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Greensburg 4: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street.
Greensburg 5: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street.
Greensburg 6: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Greensburg 7: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Greensburg 8: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Adams/St. Paul: St. Paul gym, 202 E. School Road, St. Paul.
Clay: Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W. CR 100 S.
Clinton: Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Fugit: Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. CR 700 E.
Jackson: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S.
Marion: Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. CR 250 E.
Saltcreek: New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S.
Sandcreek North: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S.
Sandcreek South/Westport: Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport.
Washington: Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street.
Questions
Voting related questions may be directed to the office of Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts at (812) 663-8223 or if living outside Decatur County, to your county clerk's office.
