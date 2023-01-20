GREENSBURG – Individuals interested in having their names on the May 2 primary ballot have until noon Friday, February 3, to file a declaration of candidacy with their county clerk’s office.
In Indiana, elections that will be decided this year include U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Governor, State Senate, State House, State Supreme Court, School Boards, and municipal government offices.
In Decatur County, offices up for grabs include Greensburg Mayor, Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer, three City Council At-Large seats, and City Council Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4.
In Millhousen, they are Clerk-Treasurer and three Town Council At-Large positions.
In New Point, they are the Clerk-Treasurer and three Town Council At-Large seats.
In St Paul, they are Clerk-Treasurer and one Town Council At-Large position.
In Westport, they are the Clerk-Treasurer and three Town Council At-Large seats.
For more information, go to www.indianavoters.in.gov.
Questions may also be directed to your county clerk’s office, where all the paperwork associated with running for office will be provided and each candidate will be given a packet of necessary information regarding the election process.
Area county clerk contact information follows:
Decatur County: (812) 663-8223
Franklin County: (765) 647-5111
Ripley County: (812) 689-6115
Rush County: (765) 932-2086
