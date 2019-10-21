Election 2019: Mayor of Greensburg

Name: Mayor Dan Manus
Political affiliation: Democratic Party
Office you are seeking: City of Greensburg Mayor
Why did you decide to run?
Four years ago, I decided to run for mayor because I wanted to improve public safety, the quality of life, streets, sidewalks and cleanliness of our community. One of my primary goals was to provide fire protection and emergency services to residents south of the railroad tracks. That was accomplished by opening a 2nd fire station on South Broadway Street in 2016.
I believe our city is growing in the right direction. We’ve made big strides in each of the areas mentioned above. I’m proud to be part of the progress; however, there is still room for improvement. You can read highlights of the City’s recent progress on my Facebook page. Facebook.com/DanManusforMayor/. You can also call me at (812) 663-8149 to request a copy of the summary.
Several important projects are in process, and I want to oversee the completion of these projects:
• Construction of the new water treatment plant;
• Pirate Park green space / future home of the Decatur County Youth Soccer;
• 10-year plan for sewer rehab;
• Upgrades to streets and sidewalks (just received a $500,000 grant to use in Spring 2020);
• Upgrading the Central Street sidewalk from Junior High to the High School;
• Update to the city’s website with help from Purdue University;
• Greensburg’s airport runway expansion;
• Additions to the ARTisTREE District; and
• Complete the Stellar improvement projects list.
• Indoor play space and agriculture museum
• Amphitheater
• Sidewalks and paths
• Continued updates to Greensburg’s downtown square
It’s simple, I want to continue building a better future for our community.
What is your No. 1 priority if elected?
My goal is to continue leading the charge with one primary purpose – to make Greensburg a better place to live, work and play. The role of mayor is complex, and I have highly qualified competent department heads who assist with day-to-day operations.
I’m actively working for our city to continue improving the following:
• Hometown family values
• Public safety
• Regional partnerships
• Infrastructure
• City services / cleanliness
• Streets / sidewalks / paths
• City finances
• Business / industry
• Quality of life opportunities
• Building a culture of teamwork
What are some other priorities?
This is still in the discussion phase; however, I want to expand our city’s transportation options to help residents who don’t own a vehicle. This would be in addition to Catch a Ride. This alternative transportation could provide residents easier access to our parks, pool, skate park, bowling alley and putt-putt course. I envision this as a possible city bus route to pick up/drop off at regular stops to potentially include the library, downtown square, city and county parks, hospital, drug stores, shopping areas, businesses, etc. Additional information will be provided when it’s available.
A recent railroad study was completed and identified two potential sites for a road over or under the railroad tracks. We will continue to explore these possibilities.
I will continue to build on my existing friendships and partnerships with officials and business leaders locally, regionally and across the state to bring new opportunities to our community. Regional mayors meet on a quarterly basis for roundtable discussions. I will be hosting the regional mayor’s roundtable for the 2nd time in November.
I fully support the efforts of our EDC, Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet Greensburg, Decatur County Tourism, and Community Foundation to pursue opportunities to advance our community as a family-friendly city, and attract new retail, restaurants, residential housing, educational and job options.
I will continue to support the local recovery groups and their efforts to battle addiction in our community.
What is some of your background/experience that lends itself to the job?
My educational background:
• St. Mary’s Elementary, grade 1 – 8
• Greensburg High School graduate
• Attended Indiana State University
• Licensed Life Insurance Agent
• Indiana Law Enforcement Academy graduate
• Many state /national professional certifications
• Mayors School Graduate (IACT)
My professional experience includes serving one term as Mayor for the City of Greensburg. Prior to my first term as Mayor, I worked:
• 28 years for the City of Greensburg
• Police Department – 3 years as Police Officer
• Additional duties to work with juveniles as “Officer Friendly”
• Fire Service – 21 years;
• Fire Chief
• Captain
• Firefighter
• At the GJHS for 12 years,
• Custodian – 8 years
• Assistant Athletic Director – 4 years
Other work experience includes: Delta Faucet Company, Surratt & Brattain Dairy, Woodmen Insurance, Johnston Wholesale, and Greensburg Water Dept.
While I’m not a trained politician, I have other strengths and skills that I believe are more important. I may not always say what you want to hear; however, I speak from the heart and I’m honest and transparent, which I hope is appreciated. I’m passionate about public safety due to my 28 years working with the City of Greensburg in the police and fire services. My commitment to public service grew when I worked at the GJHS for 12 years and developed a stronger connection with our local youth. I understand the importance of teamwork from personally participating in team sports and then coaching youth sports for 17 years.
My various work and real-world experiences helped me develop team-building skills and valuable problem-solving abilities. These skills are essential to anyone in a leadership position and help me tremendously in my role as Mayor. I’m able to relate to and connect with residents of every age and income level. I also have a unique understanding of the City’s operations and budget process from my 28+ years working for the City of Greensburg in various roles.
Anything else you would like to add?
I want residents to know I am dedicated to making Greensburg a better place to live, work and play. I am honored to serve as Mayor. I am proud of the accomplishments during my first term, and grateful for the support of a team of professionals who surround me.
We successfully secured over $2m in grants that helped us build city streets and sidewalks, and this is evidence of the effective partnerships in place with other officials and business leaders locally, regionally and across the state. These partnerships will help us elevate Greensburg to the next level of success. I’m proud of the city’s success and excited about our potential for additional growth.
I remain dedicated to the basic values of fairness, honesty and accountability. I’m actively working for you.
• Listening to your concerns and finding solutions.
• I treat everyone with courtesy and respect.
• As your trusted advocate. I’m loyal to our city and I have no hidden agenda or loftier political ambitions.
• Partnering with other officials and business leaders to bring new opportunities to our community.
• I’m guiding the City to grow within its budget to keep taxes low.
• To support and strengthen all city services and enhance public safety.
• Maintaining hometown family values.
I’m happy to remind everyone Greensburg was recently ranked #18 of the most family-friendly cities in Indiana by a WalletHub survey. I believe this is proof we are doing several things well in Greensburg. I personally invite residents to look around the city to appreciate everything good in Greensburg.
I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference and to make Greensburg a better place. As I said before, I would like to continue working for our city to complete several important projects and to pursue new opportunities to elevate Greensburg to the next level of success.
Bio:
I was born and raised in Greensburg by parents Frank P. Manus and the late Barbara Manus. My dad was also a former Greensburg Mayor, so ours is a legacy of leadership. My wife, Denise, and I have been married 46 years and are blessed and proud of our 4 children: Stacie (Chris) Martin, Holly (Brandon) Upchurch, Katie (Robin) Ross, and Michael (Brittany) Manus; and 5 grandchildren: Loren Martin, Grace Martin, Ellison Ross, Asher Ross, and Adalie Manus.
I am a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and have been affiliated with the following civic and community organizations: Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, Decatur County Girls Softball Association (17 years), and Greensburg Men’s Softball Association, Decatur County 4-H Leader, Daily News Cheer Fund Deliveries, and Decatur County Historical Society. Denise and I personally support many local non-profit agencies who help make life easier for residents in our city.
