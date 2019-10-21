Election 2019: Mayor of Greensburg

Name: Joshua Marsh
Political affiliation: Republican
Office you are seeking: Mayor of Greensburg
Why did you decide to run:
I know our community has a lot of potential. One day in the fall of 2018, I happened to be driving around town, and I was asking why we were not growing and developing the way we should. I asked around, thought about it, and noticed we were not out advocating for businesses and people to call Greensburg home. We were not advancing our cultural amenities, economic development, or the workforce.
As I looked into the question of Greensburg’s leadership more, I began to realize that my experience and skills regarding large scale community development and communication projects with the state were directly applicable to leading from the office of Mayor. I began to see how I could put my education and experience to work on behalf of the people of Greensburg. I began to develop a vision to create a pro-Greensburg network, to bring the right people to the table to advocate for us as a community. Through my time working for the state, I know where the resources are to make that happen. We just need to know where to look.
Beyond being an advocate for us, I would like to see the next generation come home to Greensburg. We are losing some of our best and brightest each year, and we need to get them back. If we do not start to innovate and advance to make Greensburg a place to they want to call home, we will continue to stagnate, and fall further behind the competition. As one of those people who went off to further my education, and gain professional work experience- in my case by representing the state of Indiana across the country- I am uniquely qualified to help attract members of every generation home to Decatur County. I am ready to work on behalf of our community as we work to retain and attract new neighbors. That is why I am running for mayor.
What is your No. 1 priority if elected:
Public Safety. A safe community should be the highest priority for any government administration. The people of Greensburg deserve to be protected from crimes, fire, and natural disasters. An unsafe city leaves a negative impression on visitors and is the biggest repellent to residents. I believe Greensburg has some of the best public safety professionals in the state, and they are pillars in our community. Greensburg Fire and Police Departments must be fully funded and supported as they continue to improve and modernize.
I know through my experience at the Attorney General’s Office that there are resources and programs out there that work. All we need to know is where to look. I have the experience to convene our public safety teams and bring the right people to the table.
Without a safe community, we will be unable to attract or retain neighbors, a workforce, and corporate partners. Without a strong, modern, fully funded pubic safety division both in the city and county, we will not be successful. That is why it always has been and will continue to be priority number one.
What are some other priorities:
The issue of infrastructure may not be as prominent as crime in the minds of our neighbors, but infrastructure is a critical, visible asset as we seek new businesses and residents. We must continue to manage our infrastructure strategically. Community and business growth is reliant on sound, efficient systems. Through planning, we can continue to expand water, sewer, trash, broadband internet, and transportation by road, air, and rail. Without a strategic vision, we will find ourselves adrift, further behind the competition.
Speaking of competition, community investment is where we have the biggest potential to attract and retain new neighbors. I continue to hear that people want to have more opportunities to be active and engaged in our community. Through seeking investments from outside and within, we can grow into the future. We need to improve our options for entertainment. We need to increase access to trails and outdoor sporting events. We need to strengthen and support our existing community events and look to develop new community traditions. We have a start with the projects identified by the Stellar Community team. Our next phase is to adopt and execute a comprehensive strategic plan to increase the quality of life for residents. There isn’t a lot that separates Greensburg from the cities that are held up as models. I intend to make Greensburg the city where everyone wants to live, work, and play.
To get there, we will need input from the entire community. I believe Greensburg should be at the forefront of technology and communication. Through my education and experience, I understand large scale communication. I plan to implement new and innovative communication strategies to ensure that all citizens of Greensburg have access to what the city is doing. Just as important, I want to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to reach out with their ideas. In fact, I have my cell phone number on my website, votemarsh.com, for citizens to reach out with comments or ideas before and AFTER the election.
I believe I am uniquely positioned to accomplish these goals. I am looking forward to being the professional, energetic advocate Greensburg needs to lay the groundwork for a successful future, rooted in our heritage.
What is some of your background/experience that lends itself to the job:
Part of a Decatur County farm family, I am a graduate of Greensburg High School and Ball State University. Throughout my education, I have focused on developing leadership skills, seeking advice from admired professionals, and educating others about the importance of civic involvement.
Shortly after graduation from Ball State, I began my career working for the State of Indiana to improve the lives of Hoosiers. I was the voice for communications focused on health and wellness initiatives for the 60,000+ people covered by state employee insurance plans. I also led the Attorney General’s Drug Abuse Task Force, where I worked with healthcare, mental health, non-profit, and law enforcement organizations from across Indiana to find comprehensive solutions to Indiana’s drug and substance abuse crisis. I intend to partner with other organizations to accomplish that mission here in Decatur County.
While working full-time serving Hoosiers by day, I also pursued my law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis by night. I am a lifelong learner who is committed to relentlessly improving our community.
Over the last several months, I have been out learning, advocating, and making sure that Greensburg is at the forefront of the minds of decision-makers. During that time, I have personally traveled to meet with mayors and community leaders from Shelbyville, Jasper, Washington, Salem, Bedford, Martinsville, Seymour, Columbus. I have met with home builders, engineering firms, municipal accountants, and many others. Additionally, I have a deep relationship with legislators from all levels of government. Throughout my travels, I made a point to meet with Republicans, Democrats, and independent mayors- because good ideas are not limited to one party.
Over the last several years, I have developed the vocabulary and relationships to be that effective advocate on behalf of everyone in our community.
Anything else you would like to add:
Throughout the last year, I have knocked on thousands of doors, and what I continue to hear is that people want to see the next generation come home. The constant theme is that everyone wants Greensburg to be the kind of place that their children and grandchildren want to come home to. The common concern is that by failing to embrace change, we are needlessly pushing our children and grandchildren into the arms of other communities.
I think that as a member of that generation that we are trying to attract, I am uniquely qualified to know what they want and to effectively share our community to them. Such advocacy will positively affect all of our people. Trails, restaurants, shopping, economic growth, and stable tax rates are benefits to everyone
I have been putting in the hard work, learning whom to call and how to get things done, with the right people at the table at the right time for several years, here and at the state.
That is how I envision the role of the mayor. That is the kind of mayor I want to be and will be.
Someone asked me a few weeks ago what I’m going to do on Day One, and I chuckled a little bit. I believe Day One was a year ago when I decided to run, and I have been working every day since then to prepare myself to be the best possible advocate for the entire city of Greensburg. January 1st may not be Day One, but with your help, it will be a new day for our community.
I am ready to get to work; I would appreciate your help.
