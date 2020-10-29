GREENSBURG - Tuesday, Nov. 3 is election day.
Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds voters that if they requested an absentee ballot in order to vote by mail those voted ballots must be returned to the Decatur County Clerk’s office no later than noon Tuesday, Nov. 3 in order to be counted for the General Election.
"If we do not receive them, your only option would be to go to your voting poll on November 3rd," Roberts said. "Please make sure you mail them back as soon as possible to make sure your vote is counted. Again, the deadline is noon on November 3rd."
Those who have already mailed their ballot back may disregard this reminder.
In other Decatur County voting news, Roberts said her office will not have anything set up in the EMA meeting room on election night.
