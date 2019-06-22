INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana’s Secretary of State Connie Lawson is facing a lawsuit from a national cybersecurity group because her office has failed to turn over emails and other forms of communication on election security they requested under public records laws.
The National Election Defense Coalition, a network of experts on elections, filed a lawsuit in Marion Superior Court Thursday saying Lawson has denied access to public records about the reliability and security of voting machines.
“After nine months of fruitless exchanges and Secretary Lawson’s repeatedly evolving explanations for denial and delay, NEDC still hasn’t received the vast majority of public records that it requested from the Secretary,” Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, said in a news release. “It’s unfortunate that we need to sue to compel the Secretary to turn over these emails, but her delays have left us no choice.”
Free Speech For People filed the lawsuit on behalf of the National Election Defense Coalition.
The lawsuit says Lawson issued statements to the media, public and elected officials and the U.S. Congress that were inaccurate while she was president of the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2017 and 2018.
In June 2017, during testimony for the U.S. Senate Select Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Lawson said it was “very important to underscore that voting machines are not connected to the internet or networked in any way.”
The coalition said Florida, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin use many certified voting machines that contain wireless modems which connect to the internet and expose voting systems to online attacks. They also say there are jurisdictions whose voting systems were found to be configured with remote-access software.
In September 2018, the coalition submitted a public records request for the sources of information Lawson used in her public statements during her tenure in NASS leadership. They asked for copies of communications between NASS and the Secretary of State’s office from May 1, 2017 to the date of the request.
The coalition later amended its request asking only for email domains and communications containing specific election security-related words.
The coalition said Lawson’s office claims that a standard email boilerplate, “The information contained in this communication from the sender is confidential,” on all NASS staff emails exempts their communications from public disclosure.
The coalition responded by sayingNASS’ status was “wholly and completely irrelevant to this request” because the request was directed to the office of the secretary of state, which is a public agency.
Dozens of emails and other forms of communication among the coalition, its lawyers and the state were included in the lawsuit.
The Secretary of State’s Office declined to comment because they don’t comment on pending litigation.
They also declined to comment on what steps the state is taking to provide safe elections and how much is budgeted to provide safe elections.
This past legislative session, the General Assembly passed two laws related to election safety.
Senate Enrolled Act 570, authored by Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, says a county may not use an electronic voting system that does not have a voter verifiable paper audit trail after Dec. 31, 2029.
Senate Enrolled Act 558, authored by Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, addresses a range of voting-related issues, including a two-factor verification process to access voting rolls and a process to record information about the number of people waiting in line to vote.
William Groth, attorney for Fillenwarth Dennerline Groth & Towe LLP, said this lawsuit seeks to protect Hoosiers’ rights to get information between private vendors and public officials.
“Especially when it comes to the security of our elections, Hoosiers have the right to know what Secretary Lawson is hiding from her constituents and why,” he said in the news release.
Abrahm Hurt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
