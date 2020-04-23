GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts wants to make sure area voters are aware of upcoming important dates and election milestones that may have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As has been reported, the Decatur County Courthouse is closed to the public; however, the clerk's office is available by phone (812-663-8223) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
VOTER REGISTRATION
The last day to register to vote is Monday, May 4, 2020.
Those interested in doing so may log onto www.indianavoters.com to register or call the clerk’s office at 812-663-8642 to have a form mailed to you, or email your request to clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
ABSENTEE VOTING
The first day of absentee voting in person is Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with the last day set for noon Monday, June 1.
There also will be absentee voting on Saturday, May 30. The location and times will be announced at a later time.
VOTING BY MAIL
Currently, the clerk's office is accepting absentee applications to vote by mail and Traveling Board. If you wish to obtain an absentee application you can log on to www.decaturcounty.in.gov or www.indianavoters.com to download the form and mail it to the clerk’s office. You can also request an application by email at clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov .
If you do not access to the internet you can call the Decatur County Clerk’s office at 812-663-8642 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and request a form be mailed to you.
Roberts encourages anyone reading this to pass along this information to anyone that may need help getting their absentee applications.
The last day to request an absentee application to vote by mail is Thursday, May 21, 2020.
TRAVELING BOARD
Thursday, May 14, 2020 is the first day the Traveling Board will be sent out.
CANDIDATE REPORTING
Friday, May 15, 2020 is the deadline date for candidates to file their CFA-4 reports, which are due at the clerk's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.