GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Clerk’s Office reminds Decatur County voters that there is no election in November 2021.
This is an "off" year so no elections will be held.
The next election for Decatur County is May 3, 2022.
In other election-related news, the 30-day comment period regarding the proposed move to vote centers in Decatur County ended Thursday, October 28.
As was reported in the Daily News, the proposal establishes 11 vote centers where registered voters could cast their ballots. Unlike the precinct-based polling sites used in the past, a voter could visit any of the vote centers regardless of where they live in Decatur County.
The following are suggested vote center locations to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day:
1. First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
2. Knights of Street John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
3. Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road., Greensburg
4. Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Street Paul
5. Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
6. Clarksburg Fire Dept., 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
7. Letts Fire Dept., 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
8. Millhousen Fire Dept., 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
9. New Point Community Building., 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
10. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
11. Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
Vote center sites will be reviewed and amended prior to each election cycle.
In addition, the plan calls for the following suggested satellite vote center locations to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one on each of the two Saturdays prior to the election.
1. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
2. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
Absentee voting would be in the Clerk’s Office 28 days prior to the election, including two of the Saturdays prior.
Voters from every precinct could vote at any location or satellite vote center location.
Election officials will include the public comments that were received prior to Thursday's deadline when they go before the Decatur County Commissioners and Decatur County Council to seek their approval for the proposed vote center plan.
The plan was made available in the Decatur County Clerk’s Office as well as the public libraries in Greensburg and Westport following a public hearing on the idea. The plan was also posted on the Decatur County website (www.decaturcounty.in.gov) and on the Decatur County Clerk’s office Facebook page.
Questions about how to get a copy of the Decatur County Vote Center Plan may be directed to the clerk’s office at 812-663-8223.
