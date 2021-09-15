RUSHVILLE - The final act of the summer concert series at Rushville's Riverside Park will feature Electric Avenue - The 80’s MTV Experience.
The concert is set for Saturday and will be the night cap to the annual RushFest in Rushville. A day filled with activities in downtown Rushville runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual parade is at 10 a.m.
Opening Saturday's concert will be the London Street Band. This is a fan favorite and features RCHS graduate Jay Davis at lead vocalist. The band will perform hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s with a high powered brass section, sizzling rhythm section and 6-part vocal harmony.
London Street Band takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Electric Avenue ‘The 80’s MTV Experience’ will follow as the final act of the concert series. Electric Avenue delivers spot-on renditions of Tears for Fears, Wham!, Duran Duran, Simple Minds, Howard Jones, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Level 42, Naked Eyes, Soft Cell, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, OMD, David Bowie and more.
According to the group's Facebook page, Electric Avenue has cruised international waters with The Walking Dead Cast, Kid Rock, The Impractical Jokers, Pitbull, Joey Fatone, and proudly shared the stage with Pat Benatar, Bobby Kimball (lead singer of Toto), Player, Little River Band and more.
In 2019, Electric Avenue was hand selected and flown to Asbury Park, N.J., to help Bruce Springsteen, Gurinder Chadha and New Line Ent. launch the 80s centric feel good music film of the summer, 'Blinded By The Light'.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.