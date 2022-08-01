At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350, being driven by Rebecca R. Ashcraft, 68, Vevay, was traveling northbound on State Road 129 near Benham Road in Ripley County. For an unknown reason, Ashcraft's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound silver 2015 Ford Escape, being driven by Lenord R. Sheldon Jr., 66, Elizabethtown. The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lanes of State Road 129.
As a result of the collision, Sheldon sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroners Office. Lenord Sheldon's wife, Beth A. Sheldon, 59, who was a passenger in his vehicle, sustained serious injuries. She was transported by medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Hospital for further treatment. Ashcraft was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, where she was treated for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results are pending at this time.
Trooper Bastin was assisted by crash reconstructionists from the Indiana State Police-Versailles and Sellersburg Posts as well as numerous additional troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post.
The Ripley County Sheriffs Department, Holton Police Department, Versailles Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, Stat Flight and the Ripley County Coroners Office also assisted.
-Information provided
