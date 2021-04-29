The FCC has announced that on May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
In announcing the official launch date, Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated: “Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic. For those families, we now say help is around the corner. In less than two weeks, we will have a new way for disconnected Americans to access the internet to carry out their day-to-day life, so they can reach the virtual classroom, take advantage of telehealth, and seek new employment opportunities.”
Beginning on May 12 households can apply in three ways:
1. Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process.
2. Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers near you.
3. Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY 40742.
Additional information about this program, including eligibility guidelines, are expected in the near future.
