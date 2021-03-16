Emergency notification system information for Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY – Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana is March 14 -20, 2021 and the Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wants to remind everyone about the rapid emergency notification service called CodeRED.
The system allows for emergency messages to be distributed to citizens, in both targeted areas or the entire county. The system serves as the backbone of the county’s emergency planning and communications outreach to both citizens and businesses. The system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media to inform residents to better protect life and property.
To register, visit www.ripleycounty.com and click on the CodeRed logo. We encourage citizens to create an account which will allow you to personalize which emergency messages you receive. You can also register your work address, or the address of a loved one in the county, to ensure you receive messages for areas that impact you.
“CodeRED’s notification system will provide Ripley County officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. Ripley County EMA, Ripley County Communications Center, and the City of Batesville Police and Fire Departments are working together and using this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” EMA Director Randy Miller said.
This service can be used in case of severe weather, chemical spills, evacuations or shelter-in-place, lock downs, lost individuals, abductions, water system problems, bomb threats, prolonged road closures, or other emergencies.
Calls can be geographically targeted for localized messaging or if widespread, the entire community could be called within a few minutes.
Ripley County residents are encouraged to enter their contact information for home, business, and mobile phones so they may be contacted by the system in the event of an emergency. Those who do not register their address and phone number may not be notified with CodeRED in the case of an emergency. Registration is confidential, free, and easy.
