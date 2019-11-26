Emergency personnel responds to evening structure fire

DECATUR COUNTY – Emergency personnel responded to the Baptist Youth Camp for a structure fire Saturday night.
The Letts Volunteer Fire Department, the Westport Volunteer Fire Department and the Decatur County EMS were dispatched at approximately 9:56 p.m. to 3127 W. CR 800 S.
“The building housed an outside wood boiler and firewood,” LVFD Chief Matthew Morrow said. “The building was 100 percent involved in fire when the first unit arrived. The fire was marked under control at 10:15 p.m. and extinguished at 10:31 p.m. Units were available at 10:56 p.m. No injuries occurred. DCSD [Decatur County Sheriff’s Department] assisted at the scene.”
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security recommends keeping the following in mind with winter weather approaching to avoid fires:
Home appliances, such as ovens, should never be used for heating. Doing so can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Use only dry, seasoned wood in a fireplace or wood stove to avoid the buildup of creosote. Do not use artificial logs in wood stoves.
Keep all flammable materials, such as draperies, blankets, bedding or upholstered furniture, at least three feet away from space heaters and other types of heating equipment.
Chimneys should also be inspected before use.
