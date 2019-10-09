Emergency personnel responds to farm fire

DECATUR COUNTY – Emergency personnel responded to a major structure fire at Hulsbosch Dairy Farm around 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.
The farm, located at 6678 S. CR 700 W., had a fire spark in one of the farm’s buildings which proceeded to catch 100 bales of hay and straw on fire.
Letts Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matthew Morrow said there were no injuries reported and no livestock was lost.
The chief said they addressed the fire from 8:01 p.m. until approximately 1:30 a.m.
According to information provided by the Letts Fire Department, dispatch reported the fire was located in the feed barn. Letts Fire Department Assistant Chief Byron Baltus arrived to report a tractor on fire in the commodity building at the farm.
“The Letts Fire Department spent several days at the facility pre-planning the buildings and complex in case of an emergency this past summer,” according to a statement from the department. “The building is a 300 foot by 128 foot steel frame building with large bale storage and other commodity storage bins that are lined with plywood. When it was determined a substantial fire existed, a county-wide all call was dispatched out for all available tankers. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the tractor then went to work on the big square bales of hay that was stacked approximately 40 feet high in the building.”
Letts was assisted by the Westport Fire Department, Burney-Clay Township Fire Department, Millhousen-Marion Township Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, New Point Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, St. Paul Fire Department, Napoleon Fire Department, City of Columbus Fire Department with a tower and battalion, Decatur County EMS, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Central Dispatch and employees of the Hulsbosch Dairy Farm.
“This was definitely a team effort with the size of that building,” Morrow said.
