DECATUR COUNTY – Area emergency responders were dispatched to a local campground Monday afternoon in response to a call for help.
According to information released by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 2:09 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a diver in distress at Hidden Paradise Campground, 802 E Jefferson Street, St Paul.
The DCSO release states that with the assistance of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police, St. Paul Fire Department, St. Paul Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a 61-year-old female was recovered from the Hidden Paradise reservoir.
The health status of the female and her name were not released in time for inclusion in this report due to this being an ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.