GREENSBURG – An emergency action plan for a dam located just west of Greensburg is in the works following a vote by the Greensburg Water Board.
Water Plant Superintendent Rick Denney told the board that in July 2022 he learned that counties with a high-hazard dam must have an incident and emergency action plan. The dam in question essentially creates the reservoir near High Point Events and of Honda Credit Union.
Denney worked with Christopher Burke Consulting to assemble quotes for the creation of such an action plan and asked the board for $20,000 to complete it.
After brief discussion, that request was approved.
Denney also reported that Ground Water Treatment Plant 3 has two transfer pumps that push the water from ground level to the receiving tank for aeration and treatment. The pumps are original equipment that date back to 2007, and one of them has failed.
Denney said he has located replacement pumps and recommended purchasing two, one to replace the failed unit and another as a back-up should the other pump go out.
The price of the two pumps is $8,070 and the Board voted to make the purchase.
In other Water Board news, Utilities Manager Donna Lecher introduced her newest employee, Brooklyn Fosbinder, to the board saying, “Brooklyn started in a position with our office in February 2022, replacing Bailey Laudick who retired to spend more time with her family.”
Fosbinder’s responsibilities include answering the phone, responding to voice mails, assisting customers with questions about their bills, entering payments, processing new service applications, and monitoring the Water Company’s meter reading system.
“When I asked Brooklynn why she likes her job she said, ‘Because our staff feels like family and getting to know the customers in the last year makes Greensburg feel more like home,’” Lecher said.
The Greensburg Water Board includes Patrick Kennedy, Robin Meyer, Frank Massey, Tony Higginbotham and Ryan Maddox.
