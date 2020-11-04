GREENSBURG — In the race for Decatur County District 1 Board of Commissioners, Charles (Chuck) Emsweller beat incumbent Rick Nobbe 7,950 to 4,067 votes (66.16% to 33.84%) in Tuesday’s General Election.
Accepting the win late Tuesday evening Emsweller said, “I appreciate the support from everyone and I look forward to working for you for the next four years. [Winning the election] is overwhelming for me. I have worked outside of the county for so many years it’s just good to bring back to the community I grew up in.”
When asked for his plans while in office Emsweller said, “We need better visibility of local government for the county. I think we can do a better job on what we put in the meeting agenda, what we’re going to be talking about ..., and we need to do a better job of putting out what the expenses are so we can get more public support and more public input as to what we do here in Decatur County.”
Rick Nobbe offered his congratulations to Emsweller and said, “I’ve enjoyed the 12 years that I’ve had to meet and work with a lot of good people. I’ve had great working relationships with three mayors and the other commissioners and the other offices in county government. We’ve done a lot of good stuff, a lot of neat stuff. ... It’s been a good run, and I want to say thank you to all of Decatur County for letting us do it. I have nothing but good things to say about anyone I’ve worked with. I’ll look for the next opportunity to serve if one comes about.”
