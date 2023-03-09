GREENSBURG – In a trial effort to allow more public participation at meetings, the Decatur County Commissioners met Monday evening rather than Monday morning this week with Commissioners Mark Koors and Jeremy Pasel in attendance.
On Koors’ right at the front table was a chair draped with a black cloth in honor of Commissioner Chuck Emsweller, who passed away recently.
Reverend Jerran Jackson honored Emsweller in a prayer.
“It’s good to honor Chuck this evening and to remember why he did what he did in service to our community,” Jackson said. He then read Psalm 26 (“Declare me innocent, O’ Lord, for I have acted with integrity...”) and said, “Chuck served as a Commissioner in praise of the Lord” and thanked the Commissioners for their service to the community.
“Our hearts go out to Brenda (Emsweller, the deceased Commissioner’s wife) and the rest of Chuck’s family for all that Chuck did and meant to us,” Commissioner Koors said.
County Highway Superintendent Todd Houk, Area Plan Director Krista Duvall, and Building Commissioner Kenny Buening gave their customary monthly reports on department activities in February.
Decatur County Clerk Deputy Patricia Louagie reported that voting polls for the May primary election will be at the Knights of St. John’s Hall on Wilder Street and Community Church on Vandalia Road in Greensburg. This is a change from the usual 11 voting centers since the only contested election in May is in Greensburg.
Health Department Director Sean Durbin reviewed policy and funding changes that are proposed per the recently passed Senate Bill 4, which allowed for increased funding of local Health Departments. Durbin announced that the Decatur County Health Department is already in compliance with the bill by having a Public Health Nurse and a Schools Health Liaison in place.
Broadband Ready Committee representative Rick Nobbe reported that Greensburg is currently “broadband ready” and per recently revised Area Plan Ordinance 2003-5, Decatur County is “one level closer” to broadband ready as well.
EDC Director Bryan Robbins explained that being “broadband ready” essentially informs telecommunications companies that the correct processes and organizations are in place to help them navigate installing the appropriate hardware for extending their services to Decatur County.
Nobbe asked for the Commissioners’ signatures on documents associated with the “broadband ready” distinction and they complied.
S&G co-owner Steve Gunn asked if the final assessment of the old fair board’s activities before it was dissolved in 2022 had been sent to the State Board Of Accounts, and if the results had been published yet.
“I didn’t know if that had been followed up on or what their answer was. I’d like to make it public knowledge if it’s available,” Gunn said.
Koors replied that the report was sent to Cincy Slaven of the State Board of Accounts and she had responded by email on or around January 23, reporting that since the old fair board operated on less than $50,000 of county money, they would not be audited. Slaven also said the State Board of Accounts does not typically audit 501c(3)s, and that the cost of such an audit would cost the county over $35,000.
Koors said he called Slaven’s superior to confirm that information.
Gunn was insistent on an answer, to which Koors responded, “We’re not going to pay $35,000 for that, so as far I’m concerned it’s behind us.”
A final issue was brought to the Commissioners by Jamie Brown of Brown and Son Portalets. Brown was unsure from the most recent Fair Committee meeting who was going to be contracted to provide portable toilets for the next county fair.
“I don’t think the situation was handled unprofessionally at the meeting, and I want to make sure things are done fairly,” said Brown.
After much discussion, it was decided that even though one of the bidders had offered to do it for free, the decision would be decided by a closed bid and vendors would be notified of that bid when appropriate.
After the meeting, when questioned about how the empty Commissioners seat would be filled, Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nate Harter said, “We are saddened by the loss of Commissioner Chuck Emsweller and we extend our condolences to his family and friends. We will fill the vacancy by a caucus of the 20 existing precinct chairs in late March. Interested candidates from Washington, Fugit or Saltcreek Townships should watch social media and local media for an announcement of the details coming soon.”
