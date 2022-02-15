GREENSBURG – Ashley Emsweller-Hungate recently filed to run for a second term representing District 4 on the Decatur County Council.
A news release given to the Daily News states that with more than 14 years of experience in government administration, she is well-positioned to continue bringing operational expertise and insight to the council.
The release also states that in addition to her duties with the council managing Decatur County’s budget and financial obligations, she also is focused on several main initiatives:
- Transparency: This includes frequent communication with the public about current council business and gathering feedback on upcoming initiatives
- Stability: Fiscal conservatism and consistent management is key to maintaining Decatur County’s strong fiscal position
- Long-term planning: Large initiatives should be planned for well in advance with future, not just current, needs in mind
- County personnel: County employee policies and compensation should be modern, competitive, consistent and attractive so that Decatur County can attract and retain the best employees to serve its citizens
“Since joining the council, I have become active in several key initiatives, including a salary study for all county employees,” said Emsweller-Hungate. “These issues require a strong hand and strategic mindset, which I bring to the table every meeting.”
Outside of council duties, Emsweller-Hungate has experience managing multi-million dollar budgets for state agencies, administering grants, overseeing staff of more than 40 employees plus contractors and vendors and implementing compensation and benefits initiatives for more than 30,000 state employees across Indiana.
“I have served in state leadership positions across three gubernatorial administrations. My emphasis during this time has been clear communication, increased transparency and enhanced efficiency,” said Emsweller-Hungate. “While I love helping Hoosiers on a daily basis, I appreciate having the opportunity to utilize these skills at the local government level and to benefit my home community.”
Emsweller-Hungate grew up in Clarksburg and now lives on a small farm outside of Saint Paul with her husband, four children and three rescue dogs.
She is Vice-President of the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library board, President of the Decatur County Republican Women, Secretary of the North Decatur Music Parents and Past-President of the Saint Paul Kiwanis.
She is an alumnus of Indiana State University and Western Governors University of Indiana for her undergraduate and MBA degrees.
If re-elected, Councilwoman Emsweller-Hungate plans to dedicate her knowledge, skills and abilities to continue supporting Decatur County’s fiscal stability now and into the future.
For more information about Councilwoman Emsweller-Hungate or to discuss issues impacting County Council District 4, contact her directly at EmswellerHungate@gmail.com.
Information about her office and the campaign is available on Facebook under Councilwoman Ashley Emsweller-Hungate.
Decatur County District 4 includes Clay, Adams, Clinton, Fugit and Salt Creek Township.
