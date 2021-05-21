RUSHVILLE - The end of the 2020-21 school year is in sight and there are several important end-of-the-year updates that students, parents and guardians should be aware.
Saturday is the Mayor's 5K Run/Walk in Rushville. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Rushville's Riverside Park Amphitheater. If you have not pre-registered and want to participate in the event, same-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
This year's event benefits the Rush County Booster Club. The primary role of the Booster Club is to add financial support to RCHS Athletic Department. Funds raised by the Booster Club help with expenses such as uniforms, equipment, transportation and awards.
Here is a look at some of the other important dates and events at RCHS.
- May 26 - Locker Clean Out—SRT
- No Final Exams (except when required by AP and dual credit classes)
- May 28 - Black Day—Blocks 2, 4, SRT (Lunch) and 6
- Last School Day for Students
- Senior Trip to Kings Island
- May 31 - Memorial Day-No School
- June 1 - Teacher In-Service Day-No Students
- June 2 - Teacher In-Service Day-No Students
- June 4 - Graduation Practice at 10 a.m.
- June 4 through July 9 - Summer School
- June 6 - RCHS Graduation at 8 p.m.
- Each Graduate Receives 5 Tickets
- Scheduled at Hinshaw Field
- Move to Memorial Gym for Bad Weather
- June 9 - Athletics Awards at 7 p.m.
- June 18 - Jason Kuhn Memorial Golf Outing at 9 a.m.
- Contact Tim Hancock at 765-932-4186 to register a team and/or sponsor a hole/gift.
