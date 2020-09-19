The Open Resource

RUSHVILLE – There is just one opportunity remaining in September to enhance your computer related skills by registering for a Webinar Wednesday from The Open Resource.

The September session is:

  • Learn the basics of using the Cloud (Internet) to store your files and photos for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Additionally, during October The Open Resource will be offering the following webinars.

  • Internet Safety & Security – Staying safe online is essential in today’s world. This session is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6
  • Starting on Oct. 21 and continuing into November you will have the opportunity to enhance your spreadsheet skills via The Practical Microsoft Excel Webinar Series plus earn a certificate if you attend all five Excel Webinar Wednesday sessions and complete the associated projects. More details coming soon.

Don’t miss these opportunities to build your technology skills utilizing a free community service from The Open Resource a nonprofit 501©(3).

For more information on any of the classes or register for a webinar, check our website www.theopenresource.org or call (765) 560-3337.

Information provided

Tags

Recommended for you