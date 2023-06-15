The Rush County Fair is a beloved tradition for many in our community. We encourage all of our 4-H members and volunteers to take pride in their accomplishments and in our community. The fair is a time to reconnect with friends, enjoy the Indiana summer, celebrate our learning and achievement, and have fun! At Purdue Extension-Rush County we are proud of the role we play in making this important event happen and extremely grateful for the hard work and passion of all those who contribute to it.

We would like to give a special thank you to all our 4-H members. We are very proud of each and every Rush County 4-H member. We strive to provide a program for youth that prepares them to be successful, compassionate, intelligent leaders and community members, and the youth of Rush County consistently exceed expectations and affirm our organization’s mission.

We proudly present to you the 2023 Rush County Fair. Enjoy the sights and sounds, relish in the atmosphere, view the 4-H projects, and salute the youth who worked hard to present them. See you back here next year!

2023 4-H COUNCIL

President – Danny Starke; Vice-President – Jessica Naylor

Secretary- Kelly Morgan; Treasurer – Karen Geise

Other council members include: Angie Buckley, Lori Hill, Kellie Kuhn, Holly Souder, Abigail Waits,

Ben Wicker, Adam Wilson, Nicole Dora, Mary Kate Amos

2023 EXTENSION ADVISORY BOARD

Anderson Township – Kris Leising

Center Township – Justin Orme

Jackson Township – Garret Sammons

Noble Township – Chris Ploeger

Orange Township – Kate Kuhn

Posey Township – Brent Dougherty

Richland Township – Craig Angle

Ripley Township – Virgil Bremer

Rushville Township – Anna Jo Richards

Union Township – Melissa Niedenthal

Walker Township – Steve Wagner

Washington Township – Tianne Ripberger

Extension Homemakers – Diane Paris

4-H Council – Danny Starke

Fair Board – Kirk Trebley

- From the 2023 Rush County Fair handbook

Trending Video

Recommended for you