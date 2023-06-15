The Rush County Fair is a beloved tradition for many in our community. We encourage all of our 4-H members and volunteers to take pride in their accomplishments and in our community. The fair is a time to reconnect with friends, enjoy the Indiana summer, celebrate our learning and achievement, and have fun! At Purdue Extension-Rush County we are proud of the role we play in making this important event happen and extremely grateful for the hard work and passion of all those who contribute to it.
We would like to give a special thank you to all our 4-H members. We are very proud of each and every Rush County 4-H member. We strive to provide a program for youth that prepares them to be successful, compassionate, intelligent leaders and community members, and the youth of Rush County consistently exceed expectations and affirm our organization’s mission.
We proudly present to you the 2023 Rush County Fair. Enjoy the sights and sounds, relish in the atmosphere, view the 4-H projects, and salute the youth who worked hard to present them. See you back here next year!
2023 4-H COUNCIL
President – Danny Starke; Vice-President – Jessica Naylor
Secretary- Kelly Morgan; Treasurer – Karen Geise
Other council members include: Angie Buckley, Lori Hill, Kellie Kuhn, Holly Souder, Abigail Waits,
Ben Wicker, Adam Wilson, Nicole Dora, Mary Kate Amos
2023 EXTENSION ADVISORY BOARD
Anderson Township – Kris Leising
Center Township – Justin Orme
Jackson Township – Garret Sammons
Noble Township – Chris Ploeger
Orange Township – Kate Kuhn
Posey Township – Brent Dougherty
Richland Township – Craig Angle
Ripley Township – Virgil Bremer
Rushville Township – Anna Jo Richards
Union Township – Melissa Niedenthal
Walker Township – Steve Wagner
Washington Township – Tianne Ripberger
Extension Homemakers – Diane Paris
4-H Council – Danny Starke
Fair Board – Kirk Trebley
