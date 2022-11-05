INDIANAPOLIS – The open enrollment period for 2023 health insurance coverage through marketplaces and other individual plans is here. November 1, 2022, was the first day you can enroll in, re-enroll in, or change a 2023 health plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Important Dates
December 15, 2022: Last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start January 1, 2023.
January 15, 2023: Last day to enroll in or change a 2023 health plan. After this date, you can enroll in or change plans only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.
February 1, 2023:2023 coverage starts for those who enroll in or change plans December 16, 2022, through January 15, 2023.
Consumers in Indiana who currently have marketplace coverage, or will need it in 2023, should make time to shop for plans through Healthcare.gov. The Indiana Department of Insurance provides a Marketplace Insurance Providers Map to help you determine what insurance providers are in your county.
If you already have coverage through a marketplace plan, review your information to make sure it is accurate. You can update your application with any income and/or household changes. You may qualify for a different amount of financial assistance or find a different plan that costs less and/or better meets your needs. The NAIC’s Health Insurance Shopping Tool can help you understand how different policies support your health care needs. The tool provides a 3-step process to compare different health insurance policies.
What to Look For
If your plan is no longer available in 2023, you should receive a notice from your insurer and the marketplace. Even if your plan is continuing, it pays to shop around and check whether the doctors and/or hospitals your family uses are in the plan’s networks.
If you’re looking for a new plan, there are three categories of health insurance plans to choose from on the marketplace — Bronze, Silver and Gold. They are broken up by how costs are shared between you and your insurer. Another category, Catastrophic, is available for consumers under 30 years of age or who face a hardship in accessing the other plans. Learn more about the different plans and network types.
More Information
If you need assistance, talk to an agent, broker, or certified navigator. A certified Indiana Navigator can assist you with the process to apply for your health insurance. You may work with an Indiana Navigator in any county in Indiana free of charge. Find a Navigator in your area.
About the Indiana Department of Insurance
The Indiana Department of Insurance protects Indiana’s insurance consumers by monitoring and regulating the financial strengths and market conduct activities of insurance companies and agents. The IDOI monitors insurance companies and agents for compliance with state laws to protect consumers and to offer them the best array of insurance products available. The IDOI also assists Hoosiers with insurance questions and provides guidance in understanding how insurance policies work. Visit the IDOI at www.IN.GOV/IDOI.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.