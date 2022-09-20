In recognition of College Savings Month, Indiana's CollegeChoice 529 launched a $10,000 education sweepstakes.
Those interested in entering should visit collegechoicedirect.com/september.
Contestants must be at least 18 years old and enter online by midnight on September 30.
A winner will be drawn and then receive a $10,000 contribution to a CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plan account to use toward post-secondary education expenses.
The funds can be used at any eligible school, registered apprenticeships and technical or trade programs, both in and out of state.
Account growth is tax-deferred and tax-free as long as the funds are used for education-related expenses like tuition, books, computers and other fees.
With a 529 plan, also known as a qualified tuition plan, families can save money for post-secondary or higher education. Accounts can be opened with as little as $10 a month, and friends and family can easily contribute.
Hoosier taxpayers may also be eligible for an annual state income tax credit of 20 percent of contributions to their CollegeChoice 529 accounts, worth up to $1,000 each year or $500 for married couples who file separately.
To learn more about CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plans and open an account, visit www.collegechoicedirect.com/home.html.
