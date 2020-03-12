WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announces that 95 U.S. manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification for being among the most energy-efficient plants in their industries during 2019.
Compared to average facilities, these plants saved $520 million on energy bills and nearly 100 trillion British thermal units (Tbtu) of energy, enough to meet the annual energy needs of almost 670,000 American households. Through superior energy efficiency performance, these manufacturing plants also significantly reduced air pollution, avoiding over six million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
“The magnitude of these plants’ savings indicates that manufacturers in the United States have a lot to gain by investing in energy efficiency,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “Energy management is a win/win: saving money for manufacturers and protecting our environment.”
ENERGY STAR plant certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors. Plants use industry-specific performance indicators to assess how their energy use compares to plants with similar operating characteristics. Plants with verified energy performance within the top 25% of similar plants in an industry are eligible for ENERGY STAR certification.
In 2019, EPA updated its Energy Performance Indicators (EPIs) in cement, frozen fried potato, and cookie and cracker manufacturing plants through close work with the industries and as a result of energy efficiency gains across these sectors. It also released EPIs for the nitrogenous fertilizer and fluid dairy manufacturing sectors.
Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, fertilizer manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified for certification in 2019.
Indiana plants to earn the rating include:
Honda of America of Indiana, Greensburg (automobile assembly)
Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.