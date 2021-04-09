GREENSBURG - At approxmately 3 p.m. April 8 escaped inmate April Nicole Day, 20, Greensburg, was taken into custody without incident in Brookville.
She was incarcerated at the Decatur County Detention Center awaiting a judicial hearing.
Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant offered his thanks to the community for the tips and information the DCSD received following her escape.
He would also thanked the Greensburg Police Department, Indiana State Police, Westport Marshal's office, and Decatur County Communications for their assistance in searching and locating the female.
Day reportedly escaped custody at approximately 5:40 a.m. Thursday while at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Details of how she made good her escape and about her eventual capture have not been made known.
