GREENSBURG — As the COVID-19 threat wears on and the stress of isolating ourselves makes us wonder how much longer we can stand it, there are those who have deemed essential and don’t have the option of staying home. These brave souls must continue to protect the rest of us by showing up for work day-in and day-out through the viral threat.
Wayne Shake started as a dispatcher with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department in 1983 and served as the Westport Town Marshal from 1986 to 1989. He joined the Greensburg Police Department in 1989 and retired from there in 2017.
Upon retiring from the Greensburg Police Department, he returned to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and has worked the courthouse security detail since May 2017.
His parents, Howard and Ruth Shake, both deceased, were teachers at North Decatur High School.
His wife, Sarah Shake, is also a teacher.
Wayne and Sarah have two daughters: Olivia and Michaela.
Shake had 30 years of law enforcement behind him he took on the courthouse security job.
“I thought it was time to come off the streets, but I wanted to stay involved, so I started at the courthouse,” he said. “It lets me do something different. I like watching how the court system works, and this allows me a much greater understanding then when I was a street cop. I do miss the guys at the Greensburg Police Department, though. I also miss the times on the street when the call started and the adrenaline started pumping.”
In his free time, Shake likes to work in the shop in his barn, and his faith is very important to him.
“The best part is that I get to work in Christian ministry now,” he said. “That’s the best part right now.”
He enjoys reading, primarily Christian literature and devotionals, and also enjoys working on his website and blog.
What does he want to be remembered for?
“I have spent my life as a sheep dog,” he said. “I have guarded the flock whether it is the citizens of Decatur County or the congregation of my church.”
Who does he admire most and why?
“Jesus Christ, because He is my everything,” Shake finished.
