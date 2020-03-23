DECATUR COUNTY – Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation is looking to bring church services into the living rooms of Southeastern Indiana residents.
According to ETC Public Relations Coordinator Jenni Hanna, the idea came together just last week.
“Friday morning, we decided to do this,” Hanna said. “A church reached out about it, and we thought, ‘Well, we have a television channel.’ If people aren’t comfortable streaming it on their computers, this just gives them another option.”
Any church in Southeastern Indiana, within the confines of the areas ETC serves, can reach out to broadcast their church service.
Hanna said four churches have already been in contact with ETC.
“Right now, people need some positive news,” Hanna said. “They not only need good news from church, but good news in general.”
The channel is called The Good News Channel, and is specifically designed for churches to share pre-recorded services or other church content.
The content will appear on ETC channel 905/VOD in the coming weeks.
Hanna said they started broadcasting this past weekend.
A specific schedule and other format-related decisions have yet to be made. Schedules will be available on the TV guide and on ETC’s Facebook and website.
Churches interested should submit their content in the following format:
• mpeg4 format (.mp4)
• 720p (1280x720) or 1080i (1920x1080) resolution
• Bit rate no bigger than 12 Mbps.
• Audio needs to be AC3, mp2, or AAC format
Any interested church can email Hanna at jhanna@etc1.net for information on where to upload content.
When asked if this might continue once social distancing and closures have eased, Hanna indicated it’s possible.
“I don’t know,” Hanna said. “If people respond well, I think there is potential for it to continue.”
ETC has also set up internet hotspots in parking lots across Southeastern Indiana. A list of locations can be found on their website under the news section.
In Decatur County, hotspots can be found at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and the New Point Community Center. ETC worked with Total Tech, Decatur County REMC, and the fair board to make this possible.
