Event raises more than $8,000 for sick child

GREENSBURG – Decatur County residents united this past weekend to raise $8,300 for 9-year-old Jaylynn Mozingo.
Jaylynn is the daughter of Michael and Paige Mozingo.
It was the most successful benefit they’ve had for the brave little girl battling leukemia, cerebral palsy, Drevet Syndrome, Clostridium Difficile and a bacterial blood infection.
Jaylynn continues to receive physical and occupational therapy from Margaret Mary Outpatient and Cancer Center.
Jaylynn’s grandmother, Alberta Mozingo, said the latest stay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was a long one that lasted nearly five months. It consisted of a trip to intensive care, blood transfusions, platelet transfusions and long days and nights.
Recently, the child was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for pneumonia, Human Metapneumovirus, a bacteria blood infection, and a fever.
To put the success of this year’s event in perspective, two years ago they raised $3,000, and last year they raised $1,300.
“The community was excellent to us,” Mozingo said. “That’s amazing. Without their help, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
In addition to the monies raised, Decatur County residents also donated more than 38 units of blood.
“It was wonderful,” Mozingo said. “It is much appreciated the community came together for this.”
The event that raised money for Jaylynn’s care and expenses was a multi-vehicle show. There were three categories to participate in: Best Car, Best Truck and Best Bike. The entry fee for each category was $20 and included a meal.
There were four classes for the vehicle show including cars and trucks from years 1969 and before, years 1970 to 1985 and from 1986 to 2019. The other category was for motorcycles and ATVs.
Winners from the yearly categories received a trophy.
The day also included a bake sale, raffles, and bingo. Monies from those activities will also go toward Jaylynn’s care and expenses.
The day also featured an onsite blood drive, and The Dusty Road Band performed a live concert.
According to Mozingo, all monies raised will go toward Jaylynn’s care and expenses.
Mozingo said those who could not attend the fundraiser can still make a cash donation through the Napoleon State Bank in the name of Jaylynn Mozingo.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
