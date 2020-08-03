Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Aug. 4
12:30 to 6 p.m. – There will be a community blood drive at St. Maurice Catholic Church Hall in Napoleon. Donors must be in good health, at least 17 years old, over 110 pounds, and bring a picture ID. Appointments are strongly encouraged to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Arlene at (812) 852-4394 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville, has been cancelled.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Of special interest to many Daily News readers is a petition from Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms regarding a rezone request that will allow for expansion of the local landfill. Open to the public.
Aug. 7
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 8
10:20 a.m. – Safe Passage’s Handbags for Hope online purse auction will launch on Saturday, Aug. 8 between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The auction will close at noon on All proceeds will benefit Safe Passage, a domestic and sexual violence support service for six counties. View the purses at the Batesville library from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15. Winning bidders can pick up purses at the Batesville library. To register go to www.safepassageinc.org or https://safep2020.ggo.bid.
Aug. 11
7 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education is conducting a budget workshop and public hearing at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education is meeting in regular session at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Aug. 13
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 14
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 16
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Drive-thru chicken dinner at St. Nicholas Parish, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman. $10 for a 4-piece chicken dinner with two sides: $12 whole chicken, $6 half chicken. There will be picnic tables available on a shaded lawn with complimentary bottled water.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is providing free clothing for local children K-6 at the Greensburg Learning Center on Center Street in Greensburg. Children must be pre-registered. Call 812-621-0158 to register or with questions.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 21
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 28
2 to 6 p.m. – Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market every Friday on the south side of the Decatur County Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.