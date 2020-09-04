Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Sept. 8
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Sept. 10
9 a.m. – Registration begins for the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce 21st annual golf outing at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Four person scramble; $550 per foursome, $275 per twosome, or $138 per player includes cart and green fees, lunch and reception with appetizers. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Info: 812-934-3101, BatesvilleIN.com or chamber@batesvillein.com
2 p.m. – Decatur County’s public test of the direct record electronic (DRE) voting system, to be used at the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020, will be conducted in the election cage located in the basement of the Decatur County Courthouse. This test is open to the general public.
7 p.m . - Lois Chapter #147 of O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue. There will be no refreshments before this meeting. All members are urged to attend.
Sept. 12
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Tox-A-Way Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Davis & Daughters Quick Lube Day for the Decatur County United Fund. $20 per oil change will benefit the DCUF and 16 funded community partners. Davis & Daughters is located at 1000 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 13
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - St. John’s UCC annual church picnic featuring a drive-thru homemade ice cream sale. Open to the public.
Sept. 19
8 a.m. – 14th annual New Alsace Conservation Club golf outing at North Branch Golf Course, 8492 E. Base Road, Greensburg. Proceeds benefit kids going to the Karl E. Kelly Conservation Camp. $260 per foursome with $65 deposit required per team to reserve a spot. Cost includes 18 holes, morning breakfast, prime rib dinner, and prizes. Sign up at Klump’s Tavern or contact Rob Seig at 812-209-9099 or robseig@seigsurveying.com
9 to 10:30 a.m. – Registration for a benefit ride for Scott Wade at Wendy’s restaurant, corner of Ind. 3 and Broadway Street, Greensburg. Proceeds will help purchase new prosthesis for Wade, who was born without legs. Riding to Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. Open to the public. Info: 812-614-8655 or 812-593-1804.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 23
11 a.m. – Event ‘FORE’ Caring golf outing sponsored by Hospital Foundation of Decatur County at Greensburg Country Club. Players, teams and sponsorship needed. Info: 812-663-1220.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Annual meeting of Rushville Church of Christ, 627 W. 11th Street. All members encouraged to attend.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 3
9 a.m. to noon – “Community Shred Day” at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Documents only; no binders or folders. Must show proof of address as this is a free event for Decatur County businesses and residents.
Oct. 4
1:30 p.m. - The 33rd Ripley County Crop Hunger Walk at St. John’s UCC, Penntown. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the walk taking place at 2 p.m.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
