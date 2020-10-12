Local not-for-profits, clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only. Questions may be directed to Editor Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 x 217056.
Oct. 13
Noon to 5:30 p.m. – St. Louis Church community blood draw at Knights of Columbus Hall. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule one, visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/stlouiscc or call 800-830-1091. Info: 812-934-3095.
6:30 p.m. – Author Sandy Black will present a free rendering of a one room school house at the Carthage Community Center, 6 Mill Street, Carthage. Please wear a mask.
7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education will host a public hearing at the corporation’s central office, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, concerning a building project that involves renovations and miscellaneous work at Greensburg Elementary, Greensburg Jr. High and Greensburg Community High School totaling more than $1 million. Open to the public. Immediately following the public hearing, the board will meet in regular session.
Oct. 17
10 a.m. – Dedication ceremony for Arlington East Hill Cemetery’s Military & First Responders Honor Park located within our beautiful cemetery adjacent to U.S. 52 , east of Arlington. Event will honor veterans and law enforcement officers who gave their lives to serve and protect their community and country. Rain or shine.
Bring a lawn chair. COVID guidelines adhered to. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 23
5 to 8 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. $10 per dinner. Open to the public.
Oct. 25
7:30 a.m. to noon – New Alsace Conservation Club sausage & pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion. $10 adults, $4 kids 9 and under; free for kids 2 and under. Open to the public.
Oct. 31
3 to 7 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Greensburg.
5 to 8 p.m. – Recommended trick-or-treat hours in Rushville.
Nov. 1
Beta Sigma Phi sorority’s Holiday Bazaar has been cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 6
4:30 to 8 p.m. – Greensburg Lodge #36 F&AM all-you-can-eat chili supper fundraiser, 1100 E. Central Avenue. Just $7. Hotdogs also available. Open to the public.
Nov. 14
4 to 6:30 p.m. – Batesville United Methodist Church’s 57th annual turkey dinner is drive-thru only this year at 106 S. Park Ave., Batesville. Price is $12. Stay in your car, pull up to the door and volunteers do the rest. Enter the parking lot off South Street, pull around to the alley door for service, and exit onto S. Park Avenue. Everyone is welcome!
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
