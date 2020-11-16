Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
3 to 5 p.m. – Gleaner’s Mobile Food Pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Make sure your trunks are empty so volunteers can easily put the heavy boxes of food into your trunk.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 21
10 a.m. – Decatur County Family YMCA Tree City Run. Starts and finishes at the Y. Open to all ages. Advance registration $20; $25 Nov. 15 to 21. Includes 5K walk or run, and 10K run. Long-sleeved color shirt guaranteed if pre-registered by Nov. 14. Register at www.getmeregistered.com. Info: 812-663-9622 ext. 23.
Nov. 22
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Marion Township VFD smoke pork chop or grilled chicken breast dinners, drive-thru only, at Millhousen Fire Department, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg. Full meals for $10. Tickets available at the event or in advance from any MTVFD member. Info: 812-222-0029.
Nov. 23
The Lone Tree DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Chapter meeting (Decatur County) that was to be held Nov. 23 has been cancelled due to COVID safety precautions.
As of now, our next meeting will be in February 2021. If questions, call Regent Janet L. Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
Nov. 25
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Decatur County Country Club, 1630 W. Park Road, Greensburg, is hosting a food drive to benefit the Daily News Cheer Fund. Drop off is in the Country Club parking lot. Those donating need not leave their vehicle as masked volunteers will be available to receive donated goods and other COVID-19 safeguards will be in place.
Nov. 27
11 a.m. – Registration begins for Rush County Twisted Christmas benefit ride at Twisted Sisters Bar, 514 W. Second Street, Rushville. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. $15 per motorcycle; $20 for additional rider. Day to include a benefit auction, bottle slide contest, dancing on the bar and more. Proceeds help provide Christmas for Rush County families in need. Info: 765-932-4488 or visit Twisted Sisters on Facebook.
Dec. 1
6 p.m. – Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
6 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Rush County Area Planning Commission meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.