BATESVILLE – Listed below are the upcoming events at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for the first half of March.
Mar. 1 at 10, 2, & 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
Mar. 1 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. If you are interested in knitting or want to learn how to knit then come to the library on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Bring a project to work on or if you are a beginner bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 1 at 6 p.m. – History of Early Aviation in the Greater Cincinnati Area presented by Cliff Wartman of the Cincinnati Aviation Heritage Society & Museum. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a fascinating look at early aviation in the Cincinnati area with a focus on the Lunken and CVG airports.
Mar. 2 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The group reads a designated book each month on their own and meets for a book discussion and activity. If you are interested in joining, contact Denean at Homeschool@ebatesville.com.
Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft Day: Oobleck. Join us to celebrate DR. Seuss week by reading “Bartholomew and the Oobleck” and make an Oobleck! For students Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Mar. 3 at 6:30 p.m. – BMPL Ukulele Club meeting.
Mar. 7 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3. Join Miss Sarah for a 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Mar. 8 at 10, 2, & 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a fun filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
Mar. 8 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. If you are interested in knitting or want to learn how to knit then come to the library on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Bring a project to work on or if you are a beginner bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 9 at 2 p.m. – Panda Habitat Homeschool Program for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will learn about pandas and create their own panda habitat to take home. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 10 at 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft: End of the Rainbow Twirlers for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and make your own Rainbow Twirler. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 10 at 1 p.m. – Adults join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Thursday Crafternoon and make a DIY Outdoor Welcome Board with instructor Lori Bierhaus. There is a $15 fee for this outstanding craft. For more info or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 10 at 4 p.m. – Celebrate National Mario Day with us! Join us in playing video games at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own handheld device and play against friends and make new ones. For grades 3rd – 8th. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve a spot.
Mar. 14 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3. Join Miss Sarah for a 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Mar. 15 at 10, 2, & 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a fun filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
Mar. 15 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. If you are interested in knitting or want to learn how to knit then come to the library on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Bring a project to work on or if you are a beginner bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 16 at 10 a.m. – Spring Into STEAM! This special program will be presented by the Kids Discovery Factory and held at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The morning session is geared towards Kindergarten through the second grade. There will be a variety of hands on activities to explore. Come join the fun!
Mar. 16 at 1 p.m. – Spring Into STEAM! This special program will be presented by the Kids Discovery Factory and held at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The afternoon session is geared towards grades third through eighth. Join the fun!
