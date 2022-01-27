Listed below are the upcoming Batesville Memorial Public Library Events for the first half of February.
Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 meets on Tuesdays at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun-filled 45 minute interactive session is designed to build early literacy skills.
Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL meets on Tuesdays in February. Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. You are also welcome to bring another type of handcraft and join the group. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. – The Story Seekers Book Club for grades 3 – 8 meets the first Wednesday of the month at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Read the designated book on your own and meet for a discussion and activity. For more information, email Denean at homeschool@ebatesville.com.
Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Lapsit for ages 0 – 3 meets on Mondays at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This 30 minute interactive session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers in a fun way!
Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. – Think you know Oreo flavors? Come to our Teen Oreo Challenge at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and see how many flavors you can name. Guaranteed to test your taste buds!
Feb. 8 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 meets on Tuesdays at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun-filled 45 minute interactive session is designed to build early literacy skills.
Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL meets on Tuesdays in February. Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. You are also welcome to bring another type of handcraft and join the group. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. – Repurpose with Wood Flowers under the direction of Cari Beggs at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own container and using flowers from the flower bar create your own original design. There is a $5 fee for this program. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. – Love Bug Cross Stitch for grades 3 – 8. Using a simple beginner kit, you will cross stitch a lady bug design. Please register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft: Marbled Valentine Hearts. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. – Repurpose with Wood Flowers under the direction of Cari Beggs at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own container and using flowers from the flower bar create your own original design. There is a $5 for this program. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. – Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating for grades 3rd – 8the at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events to join the fun!
Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. – eBay 101: the Basics of Buying and Selling on eBay presented by Michael Ivankovich. This is a virtual program. You can watch at the Batesville Memorial Public Library or from home with Zoom. Please register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Lapsit for ages 0 – 3 meets on Mondays at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This 30 minute interactive session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers in a fun way!
Feb. 15 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 meets on Tuesdays. This fun-filled 45 minute interactive session is designed to build early literacy skills.
Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. - @ 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL meets on Tuesdays in February. Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. You are also welcome to bring another type of handcraft and join the group. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
