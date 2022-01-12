GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Decatur County Public Library recently announced their upcoming events.
Toddler Time and Story Time continues in the Children’s Room, and Winter Reading continues until February 19.
Tuesday, February 1 – Teen Anime Club – 5 p.m.
Thursday, February 10 – Coffee, Books, and More! Adult Book Discussion – 1 p.m.
Monday, February 14 – Teen Movie Night – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, February 15 – Scrabble Night – Adult Program – 6 p.m.
Thursday, February 17 – Stop the Bleed Training – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, February 22 – The Hoosier Schoolmaster Book Discussion – 6 p.m.
Thursday, February 24 – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program – 1 and 6 p.m.
Monday, February 28 – Dungeons and Dragons Night – Teen Program – 4 p.m.
All library programming is subject to change to accommodate COVID restrictions and guidelines.The Greensburg Decatur County Public Library is located at 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg.
The phone number is 812-663-2826 or 812-663-4455 or visit their website at www.greensburglibrary.org.
