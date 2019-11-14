Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Nov. 15
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
4 to 7 p.m. - Art on the Square Gallery monthly reception. Closing night for Judy Glore Show. Register for drawing of one of Glore's paintings at 6 p.m.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
7:30 p.m. - The Shelbyville High School Theatre Department presents the musical “In the Heights” at the SHS Breck Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 and student (child) tickets are $7. The score features hip-hop, salsa, and soul music.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Milroy Fall Craft & Gift Fair at Milroy United Methodist Church. Open to the public.
10 a.m. – Science Story Time – Ages 3-6 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 to 7 p.m. – Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-Off at the Adams Township Fire Station, 4362 W. CR 310 N. For a free-will donation, visitors can help judge which is the best chili as prepared by area firefighters. Also available, the department’s famous ham and bean supper. Proceeds will help purchase new equipment for the department.
4 to 7:30 p.m. - St. Maurice Church fall smorgasbord in the Parish Center on Ind. 229 in Napoleon. Menu selections include turkey and dressing, roast beef, meatloaf, sauerkraut, a wide variety of vegetables, salads, and homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults; $5 for children 6-12 years; free for 1-5 years old. Everyone is welcome!
5 p.m. – Greensburg Community High School Student Council presents “Big Blue Madness” in the GCHS gym featuring the Blue vs. White game. Meet the winter athletes. Raffles and contests. Free admission.
7:30 p.m. - The Shelbyville High School Theatre Department presents the musical “In the Heights” at the SHS Breck Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 and student (child) tickets are $7. The score features hip-hop, salsa, and soul music.
Nov. 17
10:30 a.m. – Attendees of Sardinia Baptist are celebrating their 56th annual Harvest Day with a special guest speaker and pitch-in dinner to follow. The speaker in the morning worship service will be Robert (Bob) Woodyard, who was the pastor at Sardinia Baptist Church from August 1992 to June 1995. Morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with the dinner to follow at noon. Everyone is invited. Sardinia Baptist Church is located on Ind. 3, 4.5 miles south of Westport.
Nov. 18
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 19
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
Noon - Senior Outreach with Greensburg Public Library (Connie Webster) at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Treats for Turkey Day family program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
5 to 7 p.m. - St. Mary's Circle Daughters of Isabella is serving the Tasty Tuesday dinner in the St. Mary's School cafeteria. Come and enjoy our signature barbeque beef sandwiches! Free-will offerings support many charitable works.
Nov. 20
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30am Lunch
Noon - Bingo w/Aspen Place at the local Adult Center.
12:45 p.m. - Guest Speaker Series with Our Hospice (Deborah Potter) “Myths & Misconceptions” at the local Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 21
9 a.m. – Solo and exercise at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Scoop & the Boys at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Canasta at the local Adult Center.
5 to 7 p.m. - Kids' Closet of Decatur County is hosting a clothing give away at Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. Available for children grades K-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult.Children must be present to receive clothing. If you are a first-time shopper, bring proof of Decatur County residency. Winter clothing, hats and gloves will be available to shoppers.
6 p.m. - Marvel vs. DC party – Grades 4-12 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 22
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
2 to 4 p.m. – A staff member from U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s office will be available in Council Chambers at Greensburg City Hall to talk with area residents.
6:30 p.m. – Bridge at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 23
9 to 11 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. This Meals on Wheels benefit will feature an early breakfast, fun activities, crafts, a silent auction, and more! Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Sponsored by Morning Breeze Retirement Community & Healthcare Center of Greensburg.
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary's Circle Daughters of Isabella will hold their meeting at Greensburg's K of C Hall. Please notice this a week earlier than usual! Rosary will start at 7:15 p.m. as usual, and the business meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
9 a.m. - Tonk at the local Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the local Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 26
11:30 a.m. – Lunch at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Euchre at the local Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Nov. 27
8 a.m. to noon – The Greensburg County Club is hosting a drive-thru food drive in support of this year’s Daily News Cheer Fund. All non-perishable food items are welcomed.
9 a.m. – Tonk at the local Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo with Crownpointe at the local Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: The Lion King at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. – Crochet at the local Adult Center.
Nov. 28
All day - Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library closed.
Nov. 29
All day - Greensburg–Decatur County Public Library.closed.
Dec. 3
3 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Make a Christmas Countdown Calendar – Grades 4-12 - at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
4 or 6 p.m. – Silver Tree Insurance presents “Welcome to Medicare,” a free seminar designed to educate and prepare attendees to enroll in Medicare. The event will be held at Mayasari Indonesian Grill Restaurant, 213 N. Broadway Street. Contact John Glick (317-697-0491) or Richard Mays (812-614-2178) to reserve a seat.
7 p.m. – Historical Book and Film Club at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 4
All day – The Decatur County Health Department is conducting a children’s immunization clinic at 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call 812-663-8301 to schedule an appointment.
Dec. 5
5 to 6:30 p.m. - “Cookies with Santa” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Bring your camera to take your child’s picture on Santa’s lap, then enjoy creating a Christmas craft. Free and open to the community. Please RSVP to the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. Address: 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
6 p.m. – Have a TREEmendous Time at the Library – Adult Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 6
1 p.m. - Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library is opening late.
Dec. 7
10 a.m. – Santa Day at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 10
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 11
6 p.m. – Robo Coders – Grades 4-12 - at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 12
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. – Christmas Cookie Bake at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 17
All Day – Make and Take Tuesday: Christmas Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public .Library.
Dec. 20
10 a.m. – Family Movie: Dora and the Lost City of Gold at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 24
Decatur County Public Library closed.
Dec. 25
Decatur County Public Library closed.
Dec. 30
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Dec. 31
Decatur County Public Library closed.
Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – The Food & Growers Association is hosting its winter conference at Batesville Middle School. The theme is, “Diversity on the Farm, Diversity in your Food, Diversity in your Life.” Email contact@foodandgrowers.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.