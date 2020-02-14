Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Recurring
Free tax service is available at First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 812-614-5566 to schedule an appointment.
Feb. 15
5 p.m. – Doors open for First Baptist Church’s Valentine dinner benefit at 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Event includes a live performance by Illuminate Worship. Call 812-663-3778 for more information.
Feb. 17
All day – Greensburg Adult Center closed for President’s Day.
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7 p.m. - Decatur County Health Department board meeting in the conference room of the Health Department office, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Open to the public.
Feb. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
6 p.m. - Fabric Crafts are SEW Fun! – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Feb. 18
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:30 p.m. - Community Blood Drive at St. Maurice Parish Center in Napoleon until 6 p.m. Schedule appointments on-line at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon or call Arlene Gehl at (812) 852-4394 for more information. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Noon - Senior Outreach w/ Greensburg Public Library at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 19
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Bingocise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/ Aspen Place at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 20
All day - Southeastern Career Center will hold the 2nd Annual Fearless Female. This is an all day and all female event for our 12 sending schools. Any 8th, 9th, or 10th grade female student can attend. The day will be filled with demonstrations and hands on activities in non-traditional female careers. Lunch and goody bags for each participant will be delivered the day of the event. For more information call Jim Cole at 812-689-5253.
9 a.m. - Solo at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 21
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Bingocise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - The Westport area Young at Heart group (55 and over) will have a pitch-in at Westport Christian Church in the Family Life Center. Bring a dish to share. After the meal, we will play games. For more information call the church at 812-591-3807.
6 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
Feb. 22
4 to 7 p.m. – New Point Kiwanis Club chili supper and raffle at New Point Community Center. $5 adults, $2.50 for kids 12 and under. Desserts, beverages, hotdogs and chilidogs included in the meal. Raffle at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
4 to 7:30 p.m. – Daughters of Isabella, All Saints Circle #1384 Mardi Gras celebration in the Holy Family cafeteria, Oldenburg. Menu features a Fat Tuesday spread. Open to the public. All ages welcome. Free-will offering, with all proceeds going to charity.
Feb. 24
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) are meeting at the home of Betsy Moll. No January meeting. For information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017. Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend, too.
6 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 25
11:30 a.m. - Pitch-in lunch w/ Angels of Mercy Home Care at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
Feb. 26
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is conducting an immunization clinic for children. Call 812-663-8301 to make an appointment. Free flu shots for adults also available; no appointment needed.
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Bingocise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/ CrownPointe at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 27
9 a.m. - Solo at the Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Scoop & the Boys at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
5 to 7 p.m. – Decatur County Family YMCA and Decatur County Memorial Hospital present “The Heart of It All, Talking About Myths, Meal Planning and Movement” at the Greensburg YMCA. Free health screenings offered throughout the evening. Presentations regarding heart disease myths, heart healthy meal planning, and heart beneficial movement. RSVP by calling 812-663-1262 and leaving a message.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary's Circle, Daughters of Isabella, will hold their monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary at 7:15 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 28
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Bingocise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry
6 p.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Feb. 29
1 p.m. – Greensburg Eagles Lodge #920 on E. Main Street is hosting a benefit dinner for Rick Sallee of Greensburg, who has experienced a myriad of medical problems and has no insurance. Live auction at
2:30 p.m. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, 11 and under eat free. Those willing to donate items for the auction should call 812-663-6955, 812-614-4108, or 812-662-4566. Open to the public.
March 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 4
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is conducting an immunization clinic for children. Call 812-663-8301 to make an appointment. Free flu shots for adults also available; no appointment needed.
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
March 5
2 to 7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in Conference Room D at DCMH. For more information about the American Red Cross or to register, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “decaturcohos.” Questions? Call Amy Shearer at 812-663-1228 or email amy.shearer@dcmh.net.
March 6
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
March 7
5 p.m. – Main Street Westport Chili Cook Off at the Westport Community Building. Contest is open to the public with a $10 entry fee. Entry form can be picked up at Barbs Babes Daycare. Forms and money must be in before Feb. 29. Questions can be directed to Connie Davis at 812-614-9764.
March 13
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry
March 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
March 20
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
March 25
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is conducting an immunization clinic for children. Call 812-663-8301 to make an appointment. Free flu shots for adults also available; no appointment needed.
March 26
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
March 27
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 3
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
