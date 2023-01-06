We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.

Jan. 7

7 to 11 a.m.: Greensburg Eagles 927 breakfast. Open to the public.

Jan. 9

6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council meeting, Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Jan. 10

7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Finance meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Followed at 7:30 p.m. by Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting at same location.

Jan. 11

1:30 p.m.: The Rushville Chapter DAR meeting at the Rushville Public Library.

6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education reorganizational meeting at 2020 N. Montgomery Road. Followed by Board of Finance meeting at 6:10 p.m. and regular board meeting at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

7 p.m.: Lois Chapter Order of the Eastern Star will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. There will be light refreshments beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the dining room.

Jan. 14

7:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Greensburg Eagles 927 is hosting a dance featuring The Gold Dust Girls. Open to the public.

Jan. 17

9:15 a.m.: The Rush County Board of Finance is meeting in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Jan. 18

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Jan. 20

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Rushville Public Library hosts free trivia at Rushville Elks Lodge. Open to the public.

Jan. 21

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: A Fishing Expo will be held in the Family Life Center at Westport Christian Church, 404 W. Mulberry Street. Booth space is available. For more info, call 812-591-3807. Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 23

6 p.m.: Carthage Town Council, work session, 6 W. First Street, Carthage.

6:30 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees work session at 330 W. Eighth Street, Rushville, to discuss potential facility improvements.

Jan. 25

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Jan. 26

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Jan. 28

7 p.m.: Changing Footprints trivia fundraiser at the 201 Building in Rushville. $25 per person. Open to individuals and/or teams. Call 765-969-6757 to register or for more info.

Feb. 2

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Feb. 14

7:30 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.

Feb. 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Feb. 23

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 2

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

March 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

March 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 21

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

March 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

March 23

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

March 30

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 6

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

April 10

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

April 19

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 21

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 26

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

April 27

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

May 4

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

May 8

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

May 16

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

May 17

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

May 19

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

May 24

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

May 25

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

June 1

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

June 12

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

June 16

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

June 21

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

June 22

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

June 28

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

June 29

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 6

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

July 10

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

July 18

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

July 19

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 21

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 26

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

July 27

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 3

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 14

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Aug. 16

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 18

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 23

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Aug. 24

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Aug. 31

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 7

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 11

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Sept. 15

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 19

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Sept. 20

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 27

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Sept. 28

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Oct. 5

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 9

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Oct. 18

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 20

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 25

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Oct. 26

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 2

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 13

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Nov. 14

7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.

Nov. 15

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 16

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Nov. 17

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 22

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Nov. 30

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 7

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 11

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.

Dec. 15

8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 20

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 21

7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

Dec. 27

6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.

Dec. 28

Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you