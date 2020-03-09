Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Recurring
Free tax service from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Baptist Church, Greensburg. Call 812-614-5566 to schedule an appointment.
7 p.m. - Fraternal Order of Eagles, 920 E. Main Street, Greensburg, hosts Texas Hold ‘Em Thursdays and Saturdays. Thursdays members only, Saturdays open to the public.
March 10
All day – The Decatur County Treasurer’s Office will be closed for training. It will re-open for business as usual March 11.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Knit Night at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. - Pitch-in dinner at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 11
1 p.m. – Family Movie: Frozen 2 at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
March 12
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library are having their used book and media sale March 12-14. Over 10,000 books, videos, CDs, DVDs, and books on tape will be sold each day at the library annex building, 10 W. Boehringer Street. Prices are $1 for hardbacks, CDs, and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to help pay for library materials and programs. The $2 bag special sale starts at 3 p.m. Saturday the 14th.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - The Decatur County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the Greensburg Community Learning Center, 422 E. Central. Note the change of location for this meeting. All retired teachers are invited to attend.
11:30 a.m. – Make Your Own Pizza! - Children’s Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, & More – Adult Book Discussion at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. – Oreo Taste Test for Grown Ups! – at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
6:15 p.m. - O.E.S. will meet for refreshments at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in special session on Council Chambers at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
March 13
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry.
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 14
10 a.m. to noon - Women’s Self-Defense Class at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Free to all. Learn the basic skills necessary to protect yourself the S.A.F.E. Way. Register in advance by calling the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006. The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
March 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Family Movie: Spies in Disquise at the Greensburg - Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 17
All day (while supplies last) – Make and Take Craft in the Children’s Room at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Senior Outreach
w/Greensburg Public Library at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.
5:30 p.m. - Decatur County Home Extension Club International Night. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Tammie Mulroney and Sue Menefee will present a program on Israel. Bring Cultural Arts projects. Call the Extension Office with questions.
6 p.m. – Cook the Book – Adult Program at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
March 18
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/Aspen Place
12:30 p.m. - Speaker Series Kori Carpenter presents Thrive Alliance & Nutrition Awareness Week at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Perler Beads and Shrink Art – Children’s Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 19
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. – Build with LEGOs and Strawbees – Children’s Program at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 20
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 23
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1:30 p.m. - The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the home of Lois Laskowski in Greensburg. The program will be given by Betsy Moll about her brother, who served in the Vietnam War. DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. For more information, contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Julie Pyland, 812-521-2017.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 24
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 25
8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. – Decatur County Health Department, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg, is conducting an immunization clinic for children. Call 812-663-8301 to make an appointment. Free flu shots for adults also available; no appointment needed.
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo w/CrownPointe
1:30 p.m. - Crochet at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 26
9 a.m. - Solo at Greensburg Adult Center.
9 a.m. - Exercise at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Scoop & the Boys music and dance at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Canasta at Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
4:45 to 7 p.m. – Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is hosting “From Dreams To Reality – How To Bring Your Business To Life” at 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. This free event includes dinner for registered guests. RSVP by March 24 at www.greensburgchamber.com/events.
6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Adult Program at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
7:15 p.m. - St. Mary’s Circle, Daughters of Isabella monthly meeting at the K of C Hall. Rosary starts at 7:15 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
March 27
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
5 p.m. – New Point Community Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry
6 p.m. - Bridge at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 28
7:30 a.m. - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and the Decatur County Farm Bureau is hosting a Future in Farming Ag Breakfast at Greensburg Elementary School featuring Hoosier Ag Today’s Ryan Martin. Tickets are $15 and include breakfast from Izzy’s Catering; they can be purchased by going to www.greensburgchamber.com/events.
March 29
7:30 a.m. to noon – New Alsace Conservation Club sausage and pancake breakfast at New Alsace American Legion Post 452, Sunman. Full breakfast menu. $10 adults, $4 children 9 and under, free for children 2 and under. Open to the public. Call 812-623-2431 or email backdale@gmail.com for more information.
March 30
9 a.m. - Tonk at Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at Greensburg Adult Center.
6 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
March 31
11:30 a.m. - Pitch-in lunch, sponsor Angels of Mercy HomeCare.
1 p.m. - Euchre at Greensburg Adult Center.
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees Meeting at the Greensburg – Decatur County Public Library.
April 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
April 3
5 to 8 p.m. – Marion Township (Millhousen) Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. Menu includes white fish, tenderloins, hot dogs and more. $10 adults, $5 children, 8 and under eat free. Also features 50/50 drawings and a variety of raffles. Call 812-222-0029 or email millhousenfire.com with questions.
April 4
8 a.m. - Kick-off the triathlon season with a “Dryathalon” at the Southeastern Indiana. Includes a 5K on the Air Bike, 2K on Concept 2 Row machine, and just under a 2 mile run outside on track (weather permitting.) Anyone who can reach the pedals of the bike is welcome to participate. Fee: $20. Heats will be assigned based on total sign-ups. Register by calling the Y Welcome Center at 812-934-6006 or online at www.siymca.org. Address: 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
10 a.m. to noon - DASI Autism Awareness Picnic. Free event featuring lots of sensory friendly activities, autism and special needs resources for families, a job fair and a picnic lunch at the DASI Center for Autism. Call 812-663-2273 or visit dasikids.com for more information.
April 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 14
4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.
April 18
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Tox-Away Day at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Safe disposal of a wide range of household hazardous waste items for local residents. Call 812-663-0960 or visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
April 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
April 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
May 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 6
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
May 12
4 or 6 p.m. – Free informational program to educate and prepare you to enroll in Medicare at Mayasari Indonesian Grill, 213 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Presented by Silver Tree Insurance.
May 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
May 28
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
June 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 3
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
June 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
June 25
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
July 1
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
July 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
July 23
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Aug. 3
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Aug. 17
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 18
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 27
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Sept. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Sept. 8
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 24
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 7
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Oct. 19
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 20
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 22
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Nov. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 4
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 2
11 a.m. – National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813 meeting at the Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, Rushville.
Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 15
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 17
7 p.m. – Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting in DCMH Conference Room D. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
