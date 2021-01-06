Send your coming Events information to news@greensburgdailynews.com or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240. This space is for non-recurring community events only.

Jan. 11

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Jan. 12

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Finance meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway.

7:30 p.m. – Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway.

Jan. 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Jan. 14

7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. will meet at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue,. Greensburg . There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.

Jan. 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Jan. 21

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – South Decatur High School is hosting a Mobile Vaccination Clinic in partnership with the Indiana Immunization Coalition. Attendees must complete the consent and questionnaire form online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration with the code IN65492 and select South Decatur from the drop-down menu as the site location. Questions? Call or text (317) 628-7116.

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.

Jan. 25

7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

5 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m. – Greensburg City Council meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 8

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Feb. 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Feb. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Feb. 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Feb. 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

6 p.m. – Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.

7 p.m. – Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.

7:15 p.m. – Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 18

6:30 p.m. – Greensburg Redevelopment Commission meeting at City Hall.

Feb. 22

7 p.m. – Greensburg Aviation Board meeting at City Hall.

March 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 8

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

March 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

March 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

March 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 12

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

April 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

April 14

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

April 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

April 20

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

May 3

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

May 10

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

May 11

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

May 12

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

May 17

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 8

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

June 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

June 14

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

June 15

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

June 21

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

July 5

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

July 12

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

July 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

July 14

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

July 19

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

July 20

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 2

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 9

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Aug. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Aug. 11

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Aug. 16

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Aug. 17

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Sept. 7

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Sept. 8

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Sept. 13

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Sept. 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Sept. 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 4

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 11

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Oct. 12

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Oct. 13

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Oct. 18

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Oct. 19

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 1

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 8

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Nov. 9

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Nov. 10

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Nov. 15

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Nov. 16

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 6

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 7

6 p.m. – The Rush County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Dec. 8

6 p.m. – The Rush County Area Plan Commission will meet in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Open to the public.

Dec. 13

6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you

Dec. 20

8 a.m. – Decatur County Board of Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

Dec. 21

9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.

