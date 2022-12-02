We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Dec. 3
All day: Oldenburg invites area residents to Holiday Under the Spires, a day-long celebration featuring shopping, arts and crafts, choirs, horse-drawn trolley rides, and a range of dining options including Breakfast With Santa.
9 to 11 a.m.: Greensburg Eagles Lodge, 920 E. Main Street, breakfast fundraiser. $9.
10 a.m. to noon: Milroy Community Food Pantry drive-thru at Milroy Elementary School.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pet pictures With Santa at Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Van Sickle Street. $5.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Milroy Economic Development Corporation Brunch with Santa at Milroy VFD. Brunch, kids crafts and fun with the arrival of Santa at noon. At 5:30 p.m. the town is planting a Christmas tree downtown and having a tree lighting.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
5 to 8 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital tree lighting and Holiday Lane. Assorted vendors and give-aways.
6 to 9 p.m.: Camp Woodsmoke drive-thru Christmas Light Display, 9219 E. 640 N., Greensburg. Also presented Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17.
7:30 p.m.: Rush County Chorale free performance at St. Mary Catholic Church. Encore performance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Dec. 4
7 a.m. to noon: St. Mary’s of the Rock breakfast and raffle. Free-will donation.
4 to 7 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society Centennial Celebration of Trees, 619 N. Perkins St., Rushville, featuring trees from towns in Rush County and a visit from Santa.
7 p.m.: Golden Gate Community Choir presents a Christmas cantata: Mary, Did You Know? Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Damm Theatre in Osgood. Free-will donation.
Dec. 5
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
1 p.m.: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the Decatur County Historical Museum. Registrar Cindy Beard, 663-6244, can be contacted for information about DAR.
3 to 5 p.m.: Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry at the Rush Co. Fairgrounds; last local visit until April. Open to all in need.
Dec. 6
5 to 8 p.m.: Tip A Cop at Greensburg Pizza King. GPD officers serving and bussing tables for tips. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics of Indiana.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
5:30 p.m.: Rush County Schools Board of Trustees are meeting and conducting a public hearing regarding additional appropriations in the Rushville Elementary East gym.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Greensburg City Council meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meets in the Assembly Room at City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
11 a.m.: National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meeting at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
Noon: Friends Too Homemakers will meet at Mancino’s in Greensburg for a Christmas luncheon. Bring gift items for residents at The Waters in Rushville. Anyone is welcome to join us. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for further information.
1:30 p.m.: The Rushville Chapter NSDAR will meet for a Christmas luncheon at the Elks Club, 223 E. 3rd Street, Rushville. All members are encouraged to attend.
3 to 5 p.m.: Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry, 109 E. 3rd Street, Rushville, is distributing holiday bags for Rush County families. The bags have everything needed for a meal that you can share with your family. You may pick up yours and one other bag for someone unable to get to the pantry. First time visitors should bring something that shows their Rush County address.
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
6:30 p.m.: Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 8
7 p.m.: Lois Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. Christmas meal begins at 6 p.m. Masons, their families and all Eastern Star members are invited.
Dec. 9
5 to 9 p.m.: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all.
Dec. 10
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Christmas Craft Fair at the Rushville Elks. Various vendors and assorted activities. Open to the public.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
1 to 4 p.m.: Historical Society of Decatur County Christmas Open House at 222 N. Franklin Street, Greensburg. Free family event with food, music and decorations.
Dec. 14
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 15
6 to 7 p.m. – RISE at Bread of Life: “Gifts from the Kitchen” class at 720 Randall Street, Greensburg. Register for this free class at greensburgbreadoflife.com or by calling the office at 812-663-1055. Doors open at 5:45.
Dec. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is meeting in Conference Room “D” at the hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 17
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Milroy Community Food Pantry at Milroy Elementary School. This is a drive-thru event open to all in need.
Dec. 20
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 21
6 to 8 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
Jan. 17
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
March 21
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
May 16
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
July 18
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 19
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 14
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
