EVENTS
We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
April 6
Ind. 3 will be closed south of Ind. 244 while INDOT replaces a bridge deck. The closure is expected to last 60 days.
April 7
7 p.m. – The Decatur County Area Plan Commission will meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
April 8
7 p.m. - Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S., will meet the Masonic Hall on E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. There will be no refreshments. All members are asked to attend.
April 9
5 to 8 p.m. - Boy Scout Troop 33 drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Rushville Conservation Club, just east of town of Ind. 44. Free-will donation supports the Troop's summer backpacking and canoeing trip to Maine.
April 10
8 to 10 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in North Vernon. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Scottsburg.. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
April 12
6 p.m. – Carthage Town Council regular monthly meeting at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street. Available virtually to the public at: meet.google.com/kdc-ogdo-you
April 17
8 to 10 a.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in East Enterprise. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is hosting a Household Hazard Waste collection in Rising Sun. More info at www.seird.org or 812-574-4080.
April 18
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - St. Nicholas Church, 6461 E. St. Nicholas Dr., Sunman) chicken/mock turtle soup dinner. Raffle tickets (license #002580) $20 each with 3 chances to win($2,000, $500, $250).
April 23
5 to 7 p.m. - The South Decatur High School girls basketball team is hosting a drive-thru pork chop dinner fundraiser at SDHS. Cost is $10. Tickets can be reserved by calling the school at 812-591-3330. Proceeds will help offset the loss of attendance at basketball games this past season as well as help next year’s team with necessary equipment upgrades.
May 15
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - A replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display at the Rushville Elks Club for public viewing.
May 24
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
June 19
8:30 a.m. – Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course, Rushville. Teams needed. Info: Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
