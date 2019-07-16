Local clubs, service groups, fraternal organizations, and others are encouraged to send their Coming Events information to the Daily News at news@greensburgdailynews.com with “Events” in the subject line or Daily News, PO Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240.
July 17
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301 Dates: June 5 and 19; July 10, 16, and 17; Aug. 7 and 21. For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
9 a.m. - Tonk at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Bridge at the Greensburg Adult Center.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
Noon - Bingo with Aspen Place at the Greensburg Adult Center.
1 p.m. - Slow-paced euchre at the Greensburg Adult Center.
July 18
Open hours - Make and Take Craft: Space Scene at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
9 a.m. - Solo and exercise at the Greensburg Adult Center.
10 a.m. - Out of This World Science for grades 1 through 5 at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
11:30 a.m. - Lunch at the Greensburg Adult Center.
12:30 - Teen Advisory Board meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. - Canvas Drawstring Backpack Painting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
1 p.m. - Canasta at the Greensburg Adult Center.
3:30 p.m. - Monthly Meeting of the Lake Santee Regional Waste and Water District in the Lake Santee Community Room.
July 19
5 p.m. - Napoleon Firemen’s annual picnic. Bands are “Renegades” and “650 North” performing Friday and Saturday evening. Hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. both evenings. Mock turtle soup, kids games and bounce houses, bingo, cash raffle and Jeep “poker run” on Saturday.
July 23
6 to 8 p.m. - Discounted sports physicals for only $20 by Decatur County Memorial Hospital at Tree City Medical Partners, 955 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg.
July 24
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301 For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
July 25
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301 For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
1 and 6 p.m. - Pinterest Project of the Month at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. - Obtaining Life Skills at the Adventure Workshop, presented by Transition Resources. For details, call 812-222-3060 or email csmith@transitionrsources.org.
7:15 p.m. - Daughters of Isabella meeting. Rosary at 7:15 pm, Meeting at 7:30. State Officer will be present who will help install our newly elected officers.
July 26
9 to 4 p.m. - New Point seniors annual rummage sale.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Holy Family School annual rummage sale sponsored by the Holy Family Parish. Saturday Special: All clothing and miscellaneous ½ price. Sunday Special: Whatever clothing or miscellaneous will fit in a grocery bag we provide will be $2.
July 27
9 to Noon - New Point seniors annual rummage sale.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Holy Family School annual rummage sale sponsored by the Holy Family Parish. Saturday Special: All clothing and miscellaneous ½ price. Sunday Special: Whatever clothing or miscellaneous will fit in a grocery bag we provide will be $2.
9:30 a.m. - Registration for the YMCA Kid’s Obstacle Course Challenge to begin at 10 a.m. For more info on kids events, go to www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call 812-663-9622.
July 28
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Holy Family School annual rummage sale sponsored by the Holy Family Parish. Sunday Special: Whatever clothing or miscellaneous will fit in a grocery bag we provide is $2.
July 30
4 p.m. - Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
July 31
Noon - Lunch and card party for the Lois Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. There will be a light lunch following by cards and other games. The tickets cost $20, and there will be many door prizes including gift certificates and hand-crafted items.
Aug. 1
Noon - Spirit of Women Lunch and Learn Skin Cancer Prevention Seminar for members at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Room D.
Aug. 3
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Car Show benefit for the New Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Building Fund at the Adams Township Fire Department. Pork Burgers, games, T-shirts and novelty and antique cars.
6 p.m. - Randy Ollis gives his personal testimony at Cornerstone Church, 7414 E. Michigan Road, Waldron. Everyone is welcome! Call 765-525-9808 for more details.
Aug. 6
12:30 to 6 p.m. - Community Blood Drive at St. Maurice Catholic Church in Napoleon. Donors may schedule an appointment on-line at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon, or by calling Arlene Gehl at (812) 852-4394, or Hoxworth at (800) 830-1091.
Aug. 7
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301 For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
Aug. 11
2 to 5:30 p.m. - Parenting expert, author and family psychologist John Rosemond seminar on parenting at First Baptist Church, 209 E. Washington Street, Greensburg. Tickets are $12.
7 p.m. - Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees at the Elks Lodge in Rushville. 223 E. Third Street. For more information, call 765-629-2720.
Aug. 12
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Adoptive Parent Support Group sponsored by The Villages. Second Monday of each month at Greensburg Community Church.
Aug. 21
Immunization clinic at the Decatur County Board of Health, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Call for appointment time: 812-663-8301 For those who have no insurance, are under-insured, or have Medicaid coverage only, bring a copy of immunization record.
