We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
July 28 to 31
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Art on the Square Gallery invites the community to participate in a “Wild or Tame Animals” themed art exhibit at the Gallery during the month of August. 2-d and 3-d artwork is requested. There is no entry fee. Bring entries from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 28 -31 to the Gallery. To make other arrangements, call 812-663-8600 and leave a message.
7 p.m. – Cornerstone Baptist Church, Greensburg, associational revival. Pastor Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist church will be our guest preacher. There also will be special music each night. Wednesday is open mic’, Thursday is the Jeff Edwards family, Friday is the Randy Edwards quartet, and Saturday is the Kittle family. The Kittle family will also be with us on Sunday morning. You can call Mack at 812-593-5540, Chuck at 765-309-7634, or Todd at 812-593-5659 if you need a ride for VBS.
July 29
Early Birdy Registration ends for the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Summer Day of Golf FUNdraiser. Save $40 on your foursome by registering before this deadline. Golf outing is being held Friday, Aug. 6. Register at www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812.663.2832 with any questions.
July 30
2 to 5 p.m. – Art on the Square volunteers will have a tent at the Farmer’s Market for free face painting.
5 to 7 p.m. – New Point Volunteer Fire Dept. annual picnic fundraiser, drive-thru only, at 1895 S. CR 822 E. Features 3-piece fried chicken dinner for $10. Call 812-222-2988 or visit NPVFD.com for more info.
July 31
10:30 a.m. to noon – Art on the Square Gallery offers a wire earring making class with Bonnie Robbins. Cost is $20. Leave a registration message at 812-663-8600.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Flying Buffaloes. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
6 p.m. – Knit Together at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your yarn and needles for help getting started.
Aug. 3
Noon to 6 p.m. – St. Maurice Church in Napoleon is hosting a Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the parish hall. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon, or call Arlene Gehl at 812-852-4394. Walk-ins will be accommodated as social distance protocol allows.
5 to 8 p.m. – The Greensburg Police Department invites all community members to its annual National Night Out in North Park. This is an opportunity for the public to meet and greet local officers, ask them questions, and get to know them better. There will be music and a variety of activities and demonstrations, all at no charge.
6 p.m. – The Seed Library at the Batesville Memorial Public Library presents Preserving the Summer Tomato Harvest. Sarah Cross, cofounder of Crossbuckle Homestead in Laurel, will show ways to preserve our tomato harvest and share a little about her homesteading adventures. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 4
10 a.m. – The Drama Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to learn different aspects of drama under the leadership of Hannah Giesting. This program is for kiddos of all ages. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
2 p.m. – The Story Seekers Book Club at Batesville Memorial Public Library will discuss July’s book selection and participate in a themed activity. This Book Club is for grades 3rd – 8th grade. Email Denean at homeschool@batesville.com to register.
6:30 p.m. – Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
7 p.m. – Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 5
10 a.m. – Make a Solar Oven and try a different way of cooking by concentrating the sun’s energy. This Batesville Memorial Public Library program is for grades 3rd – 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
1 p.m. – The Needle Felting Class at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to make a felted baby fox brooch. This program is for adults. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month.
Aug. 6
10 a.m. – Summer Day of Golf FUNdraiser. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a Shot-Gun start at 11:00 a.m. Register at www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 with any questions.
5 to 7 p.m. – The public is invited to a free “End Of Summer Bash” at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville. There will be interactive booths, food, games, water games, music and fellowship. In the event of inclement weather, the Bash will be canceled.
Aug. 9
1 and 4 p.m. – The Little Sprouts, for Pre-K – 2nd grade, will meet and make a craft with root vegetables at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 10
1 p.m. – Knit Together at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started.
Aug. 11
10 a.m. – The Drama Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to learn different aspects of drama under the leadership of Hannah Giesting. This program is for kiddos of all ages. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 12
12:30 to 7 p.m. – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 S. Ind. 129 South, Batesville, is hosting a Blood Drive in the Y’s Conference Room. Please preregister at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139991.
1 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Thursday Crafternoon for adults will make lawn art from glassware. Register at ebatesville.com/events to make your own lawn art.
6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Magic Club meets the second Thursday of each month.
7 p.m. – Lois Chapter #147 O.E.S. is meeting at the Masonic Hall on E. Central Ave., Greensburg. There will be refreshments in the dining room at 6:15 p.m. All members are asked to attend.
Aug. 13
10 a.m. – Noon – Ask A Lawyer at the Batesville Memorial Public Library provides FREE legal information. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom to answer your questions concerning family law, housing, driver license issues and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your time slot. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Aug. 14
6 p.m. – After Hours Concert with Matthew Ball “The Boogie Woogie Kid” featuring New Orleans and Swing Era tunes from the 20s, 30s, and 40s. This program is sponsored by the BAAC, the Friends of the Library, and the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own chairs and join us Under the Umbrella Sky for this musical event.
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Aug. 16
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 17
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Aug. 19
Early Bird Registration for reduced admission pricing for the upcoming Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Conference SHIFT: Changes Ahead. To register go to www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 for more information.
Aug. 21
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Hunters Education course at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg. Interested parties need to go to this link to register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168201
Aug. 23
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Aug. 26
Women in Business Conference SHIFT: Changes Ahead brought to you by the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, First Financial Bank, Honda of Indiana, Walmart and Duke Energy. Ticket are available at www.greensburgchamber.com/events or call Dawn Lowe at 812-663-2832 for more information.
Aug. 28
7 p.m. – Free concert at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater featuring Monsters of Yacht, playing ‘70s and ‘80s “yacht rock” hits. Free parking, a shuttle service from nearby parking lots, and on-site vendors also featured.
Sept. 2
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Sept. 7
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 13
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Sept. 17
Noon: Day-of registration begins for the Batesville Rotary Club’s 4-person 18-hole golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville. Proceeds benefit Southeastern Indiana Career Center students. Call Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or email meldon@etczone.com with questions or for more information.
Sept. 18
RUSHfest at Rushville’s Riverside Park. A variety of activities capped off by an evening concert featuring Electric Avenue-The ‘80s MTV Experience, playing hits made famous by music videos from the era. The concert as well as nearby parking and a shuttle service to and from the concert site are all free!
Sept. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Sept. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 4
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
4 to 6 p.m. – Gleaner’s mobile food pantry at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru event. Make sure there is room in your vehicle’s trunk. Open to all in need.
Oct. 7
4:30 to 7 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon serves a smorgasbord of home-cooked foods. Carry-outs available. $9 per adult. Info: 812-852-4416.
Oct. 18
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Oct. 19
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 1
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 15
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 16
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Greensburg Aviation Board will meet at the EOC. Open to the public.
Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Decatur County Commissioners meet in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Decatur County Council meets in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. Open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.