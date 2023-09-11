We welcome news about upcoming Southeastern Indiana events from area not-for-profit organizations. Email them to news@greensburgdailynews.com. Questions may be directed to Kevin Green at 812-663-3111.
Sept. 12
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
6:15 p.m.: Rushville Parks & Rec Board meeting in Council Chamber, Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville.
6:30 p.m.: Rushville Common Council budget work session in Council Chambers, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville.
Sept. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Sept. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
1 p.m.: Special meeting of the Development Board of the Accelerate Rural Indiana Regional Development Authority in Greensburg City Hall’s Assembly Room.
Any time after 6 p.m.: GCHS Class of 1973, meet in front of Huntington Jewelry Store on the north side of the Greensburg square to visit with classmates and enjoy Fall Festival activities. Email greensburgclassof1973@gmail.com with questions.
Sept. 16
7 a.m. to noon: Greensburg Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast at the Presbyterian Church.
9 to 9:45 a.m.: Veterans with mobility issues are invited to ride on a Fall Festival parade entry that has a wheelchair lift. It will be located on Broadway Street near KB Foods. The parade starts at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society Museum Open House, 619 N. Perkins Street, Rushville.
6 to 11:30 p.m.: GCHS Class of 1973 50-Year Reunion at Hampton Inn, 2075 N Michigan Ave., Greensburg. $30 per person. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Email greensburgclassof1973@gmail.com with questions or to RSVP.
7 p.m. Free concert at Rushville Riverside Amphitheater featuring Pink Droyd: 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon.
Sept. 17
2 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Across Rush County (SPARC) is hosting their annual Suicide Prevention Walk at Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheatre.
5 to 7 p.m.: Greensburg United Methodist Church, 301 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the church’s youth music program. Enjoy a bluegrass jam while dining! Free-will offering.
Sept. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Sept. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Sept. 20
Decatur County United Fund Day of Caring. More details as they are made known.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Rush County Humane Society meeting at the Rushville Police Department (in the meeting room on the east side of the building). Open to all interested persons.
Sept. 21
5 to 7 p.m.: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.
Sept. 23
11 a.m.: Registration begins at the Heritage Event Center in Greensburg for the 2nd Annual Colleen Bray Memorial Ride. Wheels up at 1 p.m. Music, raffles, food and a silent auction. Benefits Colleen Bray Scholarships. Call 812-593-2882, 812-614-0574 or 812-528-8899 or visit www.colleenbray.com for more info.
Sept. 26
9 a.m. to noon: Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County open at 1821 N. Broadway Street.
Sept. 27
1 p.m.: Public test of election voting machines in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room.
4 to 6 p.m.: Batesville Community Schools Health-Wellness-Resource Fair at Batesville Intermediate School, 707 W. Columbus Ave., Batesville; free community health and resources fair for all ages. Includes a Community Immunization Clinic. Hosted by Batesville Community Schools, CareSource and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Sept. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Community Church of Greensburg is providing free oil changes to anyone who needs one. Free breakfast and lunch also available. Sign-up in advance at https://mycommunitychurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/146/responses/new
Oct. 2
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Oct. 3
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Community Schools teacher negotiation public meeting, 1312 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Oct. 4
6 to 8 p.m.: LGBTQIA2S + parents support group. Peer to peer support in the Decatur County REMC community room. Parents/guardians/grandparents welcome.
Oct. 5
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: St. John’s Church of Christ Huntersville (Batesville) annual rummage sale in the old school house on Columbus Avenue in Batesville. Sale continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7. Info: 812-663-7422.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 7
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Oct. 9
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Oct. 10
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Oct. 11
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Oct. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westport Fall Festival at and around the Community Building on Main Street.
Oct. 16
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Oct. 17
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 21
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Barktoberfest, a Fall Festival for dogs and humans hosted by Friends of Colleen Bray, in the Livestock Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Event features demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, pet adoptions, a Howl-o-ween contest and an appearance by Adrian Smith from ABC’s hit show Pooch Perfect.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Oct. 26
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 2
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 3
Decatur County United Fund auction. More details as they are made known.
Nov. 4
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
Nov. 6
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Nov. 7
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Nov. 8
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Nov. 13
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Nov. 14
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
7 p.m.: Rush Co. Health Dept. meeting in Rush Co. courthouse Assembly Room.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 16
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Nov. 17
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 20
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Nov. 21
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Nov. 30
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 2
10 a.m. to noon: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
12:30 p.m.: Euchre tourney at Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Open to the public. Tourney starts at 12:30 p.m. Late arrivals not accepted. $12 entry; two rounds of five games each.
6 p.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
6 p.m.: Greensburg Water Board meeting at City Hall.
7 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall.
7:15 p.m.: Greensburg Plan Commission meeting at City Hall.
Dec. 7
6 p.m.: Greensburg Airport Board meeting at City Hall followed by the Greensburg Redevelopment (TIF) Board meeting at 7 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meet in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 11
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Public Works & Safety meeting in the Memorial Building. Common Council meeting follows.
Dec. 12
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Board of Works meeting at City Hall followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Greensburg City Council.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: Decatur County Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Dec. 15
8 a.m.: Batesville Economic Development Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 18
8 a.m.: Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5 to 7 p.m.: Drive-thru food pantry for all in need at Milroy Elementary School.
6 p.m.: Ripley County Council meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the Annex Building.
Dec. 19
9 a.m.: Decatur County Council meeting, Room 106, Decatur County Courthouse.
5:30 p.m.: Rushville Board of Works meets at the City Center followed by the Common Council at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Board of Parks & Recreation meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 21
7 p.m.: Decatur County Memorial Board of Trustees meeting in Room D at DCMH, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting in the Memorial Building.
Dec. 28
Noon: Batesville Utilities Service Board meeting in the Memorial Building.
